Coldplay tickets sale: BookMyshow fails! Website and app crashes at 12PM

Coldplay Mumbai Concert Tickets: Coldplay fans faced disappointment today as BookMyShow's website and app crashed right when tickets for the band's India concerts went live. The British band is set to perform at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19 next year, marking their return to India after a nine-year break. The crash occurred at 12 PM on September 22, as eager fans rushed to secure their tickets.

Coldplay India Tour 2025: Fans Express Frustration Online

Fans quickly took to X to express their frustration. A user, @VishalVerma_9, tweeted, “Indians every time they try to book tickets of Coldplay and any other major event on BookMyShow! Crashed again!”

Another user shared a meme capturing the frustration, echoing a similar sentiment about the repeated issues during major ticket sales in India. Others tried to lighten the mood with humor, like @ishanagarwal24, who tweeted, “WHAT? How am I ever gonna survive this queue lol BookMyShow… Yeah, the Coldplay India tickets are not being acquired today by me at least. Still manifesting.”

Site Resumes with Long Queues

Later updates indicated that the BookMyShow website had resumed functioning, but long queues remained, adding further stress to the fans trying to secure tickets. Some users found humour in the situation, while others vented about the long waits and uncertainties.

Amid the chaos, advice began circulating online, with one user suggesting, “If you are in the queue for Coldplay tickets and it's going slow, refresh your page. It's going to be quicker.”

If you are in the queue for coldplay tickets and it's going slow, refresh your page. It's going to be quicker #Coldplay #BookMyShow pic.twitter.com/8HsK042KSJ — vaibhav dalal (@NautankiDalal) September 22, 2024

Another user, @gautmaxx, proudly shared that they managed to book 16 tickets across four different accounts, celebrating the win with, “Let's gooooo!!! #Coldplay #BookMyShow.”

BookMyShow addressed the situation on X, stating, “We heard you and want every fan to have a fair chance of getting tickets to experience the show! One user can book a maximum of 4 TICKETS across all shows! Tickets go live at 12 PM SHARP!”

Stay tuned.#MOTSWT #BookMyShowLive #BookMyShow… — BookMyShow.Live (@Bookmyshow_live) September 22, 2024

The "Music of the Spheres World Tour" has already sold over 10 million tickets globally since its launch in 2022, with upcoming shows planned for Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong.