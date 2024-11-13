Coldplay Ahmedabad concert details out: Date, venue, ticket and more

Failed to book Coldplay tickets for January 18 and 19? Then we have very exciting news for you as Coldplay has announced to host the fourth show in India on January 25, 2025. Yes, you heard it right, you have another chance to finally book the Coldplay concert tickets in a few days. As per BookMyShow's listing, Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour will also take place in Ahmedabad just after wrapping up the Mumbai concert. Here's everything you need to know about the new Coldplay concert dates.

Coldplay new concert date, time, and all details

The fourth Coldplay concert dates have been announced, scheduled for January 25, 2025. The concert will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and the tickets will be available for sale from November 16, at 12 PM IST. BookMyShow has confirmed that the tickets will be sold on their app and website by sharing an X post that said “Coldplay adds a FOURTH SHOW in IndiaTickets on sale 16th November at 12 PM IST. More updates coming your way!”

Coldplay adds a FOURTH SHOW in India 🪐

Music Of The Spheres World Tour is coming to Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on the 25th of JANUARY! 💚❤



Tickets on sale 16th November at 12 PM IST.

Therefore, book your calendars and set your alarm for November 16 if you do not wish to miss the tickets for new concert dates. Here's how you can book Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour tickets from BookMyShow.

How to book Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour tickets

Step 1: Download the BookMyShow app

Step 2: Create your BookMyShow account, make to avoid a last-minute rush as there will be a huge line to book tickets.

Step 3: Review the seating options and carefully explore the seating plans, prices, and best suitable options.

Step 4: Act quickly when the ticket sales go live on the platform. Note that you can purchase up to eight tickets.

As last time, BookMyShow may hold a waiting list, therefore, make sure to be attentive and act on time to avoid any delay. Keep your payment modes handy and make sure your internet connection is strong.

