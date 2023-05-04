Home Tech News COLOSSAL 180-foot asteroid speeding towards Earth at 81907 kmph today, NASA warns

COLOSSAL 180-foot asteroid speeding towards Earth at 81907 kmph today, NASA warns

NASA has issued a warning regarding an asteroid that is rushing towards a very close approach to Earth. This 180-foot wide asteroid has been named 2023 HZ4.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 16:03 IST
NASA: DART Mission set to DEFLECT giant asteroid
Asteroids
1/5 Apocalyptic movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon and Don't Look Up have always explored the ‘What Ifs’ of world destruction. Now, NASA is set to defend the planet against a very similar threat that is posed by asteroids. (Pixabay)
DART mission
2/5 The DART mission will cost a staggering $240 million. The aim of the mission is to smash a spacecraft into the Dimorphos asteroid to deflect it away from its path. While this asteroid in no way threatens Earth, the NASA asteroid mission is to carry out an experiment to gain greater knowledge as to what happens when a craft is crashed against a space rock. This knowledge will be used if an actual asteroid threatens to crash against the Earth. It will help avert an Armageddon on Earth and perhaps, even save humanity from extinction. (NASA)
Asteroid and Earth
3/5 According to Financial Times, chief scientist at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, Andy Cheng, came up with the DART concept along with a senior researcher. Dr. Cheng said, “It feels very exciting — like a dream come true — for something we’ve been thinking about for 20 years to be actually happening." (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/5 The DART mission has already sent the main spacecraft to space in November, 2021. It includes a satellite made by the Italian Space Agency. Another spacecraft is set to launch by 2026, to measure the impact. (NASA)
Asteroid
5/5 NASA said, "DART is the first-ever mission dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection by changing an asteroid’s motion in space through kinetic impact." (Pixabay)
asteroid
View all Images
A 180-foot asteroid is rushing towards Earth today, NASA warned. (Pixabay)

An enormous asteroid is currently headed towards Earth, and what's concerning is that it's predicted to come perilously close! According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, three asteroids are due to make their closest approach to Earth today. One of them is a giant 180-foot asteroid named 2023 HZ4, which is hurtling towards Earth and will pass very close on May 4th, which happens to be today. Should you worry about this upcoming giant asteroid? Know what NASA has revealed.

Danger of asteroid 2023 HZ4

As per the NASA asteroid tracking data, Asteroid 2023 HZ4 will come very close to the Earth today, May 4. It will come as close as 1.91 million miles and it will be travelling at a speed of 81907 kmph. The asteroid 2023 HZ4 was discovered very recently, April 24, 2023, and it belongs to the Apollo group. Sky.org said that this asteroid makes one orbit around the Sun in 824 days.

Is this a potentially hazardous asteroid? Thankfully not! NASA's JPL has given the tag of potentially hazardous objects to all those space rocks that approach within 4.6 million miles of Earth and have a size larger than about 150 meters. However, a slight deviation from the set orbit of the asteroid can lead it towards our planet which can be catastrophic. Hence, NASA and other space agencies keep a constant track of these asteroids.

Tech behind Asteroid tracking

It can be difficult to track these asteroids without the help of the latest technology. In order to detect the danger, NASA has established the NEO Observations Program, which is tasked with finding, tracking, and characterizing NEOs, and identifying those that may pose a hazard to Earth. NASA's NEOWISE telescope is one of the well-known telescopes to hunt for asteroids that could pose a threat to Earth. Moreover, NASA's Deep Space Network radio telescopes and the National Science Foundation's Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico obtain comprehensive characterization data about these asteroids.

First Published Date: 04 May, 16:03 IST
