Home Tech News Colossal 890-foot asteroid approaching Earth rapidly! NASA reveals key details

Colossal 890-foot asteroid approaching Earth rapidly! NASA reveals key details

While smaller asteroids tend to pass Earth nearly every day, NASA has issued an alert against a mammoth, stadium-sized asteroid that will come very close to the planet soon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 10:11 IST
Asteroid threat! 5 space rocks zooming towards Earth, including 190-foot giant, NASA reveals
Asteroid
1/6 In the next week, NASA has warned that a mammoth asteroid named 2018 UY, which is expected to be more than 800-foot wide, will have a close encounter with Earth. In fact not 1, there are 5 asteroids that are heading towards Earth.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/6 Asteroid  2023 LN1: This is the largest of these upcoming asteroids. It measures 190-foot and will make the closest approach of 2.26 million miles from Earth on July 10. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/6 Asteroid 2018 NW: This is a 31-foot asteroid that will approach Earth on July 10. It will come around 4.29 million miles to Earth. However, the worrying part is that the asteroid is hurtling toward Earth at a blazing speed of 78542 km per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/6 Asteroid 2023 MD2: There is a 150-foot astetoid which is zooming towards Earth at a blistering speed of 30362 km per hour, CNEOS data mentioned. It will come as close as 1.33 million miles to the Earth on July 11. (Pixabay)
asteroid
5/6 Asteroid 2023 MQ1: Another 150-foot-wide asteroid is ready to make its close encounter with the Earth on July 11 at a mere 2.56 million miles distance. It is already on its way at a speed of 21504 km per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
6/6 Asteroid 2023 NE: There is a triple asteroid flyby on July 11! This 130-foot asteroid is said to make the closest approach towards Earth at a velocity of 43173 kmph and it will come as close as just 2.69 million miles to Earth.   (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 MG6 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids.
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 MG6 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids. (NASA JPL)

NASA monitors asteroids for any potential danger to Earth and tracks their orbits to minimize the uncertainty around the close approaches. When its telescopes track a new Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA), NASA astronomers measure the asteroid's observed positions in the sky and report them to the Minor Planet Center. The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) then uses that data to determine the asteroid's most likely orbit around the Sun, according to NASA. To assess whether an impact is possible and narrow down where the true orbit may be, NASA's new Sentry II then uses a unique algorithm and selects random points throughout the entire uncertainty region. This allows the program to zero in on more very low-probability impact scenarios.

NASA, using this advanced tech, has issued an alert against a colossal asteroid that will pass Earth closely soon.

Asteroid 2023 MG6

The asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 MG6, is on its way towards Earth and will make its closest approach to the planet on July 16. What's shocking about this space rock is its colossal size. It has an estimated width of nearly 890 feet, which makes it almost as big as a stadium! The asteroid was spotted by NASA's Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), which is responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs).

Other details

Asteroid 2023 MG6 is expected to make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 3.6 million kilometers at a speed of 44564 kilometers per hour, as per NASA. It belongs to the Amor group of Near-Earth Asteroids which are Earth-approaching near-Earth asteroids with orbits exterior to Earth but interior to Mars', named after asteroid 1221 Amor.

Shockingly, it has also been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object due to its close distance of approach, as well as its humongous size. NASA classifies asteroids as ‘Potentially Hazardous' if they come within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth and have a size bigger than 150 meters.

What's more astonishing is that this is Asteroid 2023 MG6's first close approach to Earth in recorded history, and as of now, it is the only one in the future too! But it could change as asteroids get influenced by the gravitational field of a large planet such as Jupiter, which knocks them off their orbit and sends them tumbling towards a planet like Earth for potential impact.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 10:10 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Sun's solar activity to peak in 2 years, could cause "Internet Apocalypse"
13 July 2023
NASA celebrates Webb telescope anniversary with close-up of stellar birth
13 July 2023
Shocking! Blackouts hit US, Canada after powerful solar flare eruption, NASA satellite shows
12 July 2023
ALERT! Stadium-sized potentially hazardous asteroid to come dangerously close to the Earth today!
12 July 2023
Chandrayaan-3: What ISRO's Mission Moon is all about in brief
11 July 2023
Solar storm to strike Earth as huge CME clouds approaching fast; NASA reveals details
11 July 2023
150-foot asteroid racing towards Earth at breakneck speed; close approach today
11 July 2023
Granite found on the moon! Water too?
10 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets