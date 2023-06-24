Colossal asteroid rushing towards Earth today at great pace, NASA warns

The presence of asteroids has always raised concerns as they have the potential to collide with our planet, causing substantial damage. Notably, most of these asteroids reside in space between the orbits of the planets Jupiter and Mars. The asteroids orbit the Sun in elliptical paths, they also rotate and move erratically. The gravity of Jupiter and occasional close encounters with other celestial bodies can alter their trajectories, causing them to be ejected from the main asteroid belt and flung into various orbits, including those of other planets like Earth.

In order to detect the risk of impact and minimize potential harm, NASA and other space agencies diligently monitor any Potentially Hazardous Objects, including asteroids. Now, a colossal asteroid is all set to make its closest approach to Earth today. NASA has revealed all the crucial details. Here is what you should know.

Asteroid 2002 LT38 details

The asteroid has been named Asteroid 2002 LT38 by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies. Asteroid 2002 LT38 will pass Earth today, June 24, at a distance of 4.14 million miles. In fact, it is already rushing towards the planet, travelling at a fearsome speed of 25784 kilometers per hour.

What's shocking about the asteroid is its colossal size. NASA has estimated Asteroid 2002 LT38 to be nearly 840-foot, which is about the size of a stadium! It belongs to the Aten group of asteroids.

This asteroid has been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. NASA defines them as celestial objects whose orbits are predicted to bring them within 4.6 million miles and of a size larger than about 150 meters. Hence, Asteroid 2002 LT38 is a potentially hazardous asteroid.

NASA tech behind asteroid tracking

Astronomers use optical and radio telescopes to study the size, shape, rotation, and physical composition of these asteroids. Those near-Earth objects that come close enough to Earth are studied in great detail using planetary radar. Such detailed characterization is made possible through the use of radio telescopes located at NASA's Deep Space Network and the National Science Foundation's Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico.