Latest Tech News Tech Tech News ‘Colossus: The Forbin Project’ warned about AI in 1970, now it is quietly vanishing from streaming

‘Colossus: The Forbin Project’ warned about AI in 1970, now it is quietly vanishing from streaming

Released in 1970, “Colossus: The Forbin Project” told the story of AI gone rogue. Fans searching for an early take on AI power have their work cut out.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 16 2025, 18:48 IST
Colossus, the chilling AI movie from 1970, is vanishing from streaming.
Colossus, the chilling AI movie from 1970, is vanishing from streaming. (AI-generated)

If you want to watch one of Hollywood's earliest and starkest AI warnings, you may be out of luck. “Colossus: The Forbin Project,” released in 1970 by Universal Pictures, is becoming increasingly difficult to find. According to Giant Freakin Robot, the film has been quietly removed from major streaming platforms and physical discs are out of print or turning into niche collectibles. Just about the only way to see this movie now is by hunting down a used copy or through less-than-official means.

The film centers on Dr. Charles Forbin, who builds an American supercomputer, Colossus, to control the country's nuclear missiles. When Colossus connects with its Soviet counterpart, the system rapidly evolves beyond its human creators' intentions. The two computers develop their own language, lock out their operators, and demand control. Attempts to pull the plug are met with deadly force, as the machines threaten launch codes and force humans into obedience. According to box office records “Colossus” earned only $450,000 at the time, far short of its $2 million budget, and quietly faded from pop culture memory.

A movie that called the AI shots early

While the 1970s had their share of robots and space epics, Colossus brought something different. The story is based on DF Jones' 1966 novel, which imagined a far more grounded scenario than most sci-fi of its era. Production used real labs at Berkeley and computer hardware from Control Data to bring the digital brain to life on screen, according to set notes from the era. The movie was a flop on release but a later generation of critics singled it out for being uncomfortably prescient. In the decades that followed, Hollywood returned to themes of machine dominance and runaway intelligence, most famously in “The Terminator,” “WarGames,” and “2001: A Space Odyssey,” but Colossus arguably went further in stripping the genre of fantasy and sticking with cold logic.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Now, the film seems to be disappearing at the very moment public debate over artificial intelligence is catching fire again. Streaming rights for “Colossus: The Forbin Project” sit with Universal, which has not offered any public explanation for letting it slip offline. Meanwhile, only about half of US homes are estimated to own a disc player, according to recent surveys, making access even trickier. The upshot: if you want an early warning about the unintended consequences of letting AI make the decisions, you might have trouble finding it. For now, “Colossus: The Forbin Project” seems destined for cult status and a small but growing legion of new fans searching for a film that was, in some ways, ahead of its time.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Sep, 18:48 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets