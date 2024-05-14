 Comcast to unveil Netflix, Apple TV , Peacock streaming bundle | HT Tech
Home Tech Tech News Comcast to unveil Netflix, Apple TV , Peacock streaming bundle

Comcast to unveil Netflix, Apple TV , Peacock streaming bundle

COMCAST-STREAMING/NETFLIX (PIX):Comcast to unveil Netflix, Apple TV , Peacock streaming bundle

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: May 14 2024, 20:46 IST
Comcast to unveil Netflix, Apple TV , Peacock streaming bundle
Comcast to unveil Netflix, Apple TV , Peacock streaming bundle

May 14 -

Comcast is set to launch a streaming bundle combining its Peacock service with Netflix and Apple TV , as the media and broadband company looks to retain subscribers in the face of stiff competition.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

The new bundle, StreamSaver, will be available to all its broadband, TV and mobile subscribers and at a "vastly reduced price to anything in the market today", Comcast CEO Brian Roberts told the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The tie-up follows a similar one announced last week between Warner Bros Discovery and Walt Disney - to offer a bundle of the Disney , Hulu and Max streaming services.

"We've been bundling video successfully and creatively for 60 years. And so this is the latest iteration of that, and I think this will be a pretty compelling package," Roberts said.

Broadband subscriber loss has been a sore point for Comcast as it faces intense competition from telecom firms such as T-Mobile and Verizon. The trend is expected to continue with the end of a federal internet subsidy program this month.

Churn - the percentage of customers who have stopped using a company's services - has also long been one of the key problems facing the streaming industry, with more companies turning to bundling to combat subscriber losses and to better compete with industry leader Netflix.

Peacock, the streaming service of Comcast's unit NBCUniversal, reported 34 million subscribers at the end of the first quarter, compared with Netflix's 269.60 million subscribers and 117.6 million at Disney , excluding Hotstar.

In an effort to attract more customers, Comcast in April launched a low-cost prepaid service plan called "Now" for broadband, TV and mobile, with flexible monthly options.

More details about the Comcast streaming bundle are expected to be released later this month.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 May, 20:46 IST
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch openai may announce chatgpt-powered search engine: know what to expect and where to watch the event live openai enhances chatgpt with free premium features and multimodal input- all that’s new chatgpt is coming to iphones. confirmed! apple and openai may be soon signing a deal before ios 18 launch how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free new zero day threat revealed: google wants you to update chrome browser right now use of whatsapp plus, gb whatsapp got your whatsapp account banned? here is how to fix it google cloud to offer cloud solutions to airtel customers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11: Get exclusive rewards and know how to redeem codes

Best Deals For You

WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
Apple’s foldable plans: 20.3-Inch MacBook-iPad hybrid may come out in 2025, foldable iPhone in 2026
Apple’s foldable plans: 20.3-Inch MacBook-iPad hybrid may come out in 2025, foldable iPhone in 2026
PS5 update adds Community Game Help feature; Now get community-generated hints for supported games
PS5 update adds Community Game Help feature; Now get community-generated hints for supported games
New vivo Y200 5G variant
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets