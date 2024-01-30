Icon
Home Tech News Common Sense Media and OpenAI link up to encourage healthy ChatGPT use by teens, others

To encourage the safe use of AI and develop effective AI practices for teens and families, Common Sense Media and OpenAI join hands to explore the potential of technology.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 30 2024, 10:11 IST
AI practices
Know all about the collaboration between Common Sense Media and OpenAI. (Pexels)
Know all about the collaboration between Common Sense Media and OpenAI. (Pexels)

With the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies increasing, it is integral for parents and educators to develop and encourage safe AI usage. This is important because the use of this technology will only increase and it is expected to surpass the internet across various parameters. Therefore, to reduce the risk of technology and embrace healthy usage among teens and families, Common Sense Media and OpenAI have collaborated to explore the full potential of AI for teens, parents and educators. Know what collaboration means and how it will encourage the safe use of AI.

Common Sense Media and OpenAI collaboration

Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization announced its partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to unlock the potential of AI for teens and families. The collaboration will also navigate risks while encouraging the responsible use of technology and AI tools. This move will facilitate the use of AI for all ages while the partnership also aims to develop safe AI guidelines, educational materials, and family-friendly GPTs.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI said, “AI offers incredible benefits for families and teens, and our partnership with Common Sense will further strengthen our safety work, ensuring that families and teens can use our tools with confidence.”

The collaboration aims to make AI accessible as well as bring a positive impact on all teens and families to avoid any unforeseen challenges of the technology whose immense potential is yet to be discovered. While we know that the use of AI tools will be increased, therefore bringing responsible use and practice could help avoid the risk factors.

James Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media said, “Our guides and curation will be designed to educate families and educators about safe, responsible use of ChatGPT, so that we can collectively avoid any unintended consequences of this emerging technology.”

Common Sense Media will also be developing AI ratings and review systems for parents, children and educators so they can evaluate what is good for their children.

First Published Date: 30 Jan, 09:44 IST
