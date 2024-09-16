 Companies making significant strides in Indic LLMs - Tech Mahindra, Gnani.ai, Sarvam | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Companies making significant strides in Indic LLMs - Tech Mahindra, Gnani.ai, Sarvam

Companies making significant strides in Indic LLMs - Tech Mahindra, Gnani.ai, Sarvam

Large Language Models (LLMs) are at the heart of the AI revolution that is taking place. However, most of the large language models from the west offer limited support for Indic languages.

By: VARUN KRISHNAN
| Updated on: Sep 16 2024, 13:32 IST
Companies making significant strides in Indic LLMs - Tech Mahindra, Gnani.ai, Sarvam
AI companies are now focusing on regional LLMs and Indic languages. (REUTERS)

We are officially in the era of Artificial Intelligence or AI. AI is set to enter our lives in a big way and ChatGPT from Open AI is one of the prime examples of AI going mainstream. Large Language Models (LLMs) are at the heart of the AI revolution that is taking place. However, most of the large language models from the west offer limited support for Indic languages. But this is set to change with significant development now focused on regional LLMs and Indic languages.

Bhashini

Bhashini, a Govt of India AI based language translation initiative aims to break language barriers across India. It supports 22 languages, over 300 AI models and has clocked 500K+ mobile app downloads. AI4Bharat, a research lab at IIT Madras, is dedicated to advancing Indian language technology by developing open-source datasets, tools, models, and applications. Their pioneering work in this field has been recognized at leading international conferences. Among their key contributions are projects like IndicCorp, BPCC, Shrutilipi, Kathbath, IndicBERT, IndicTrans, IndicXlit, IndicWav2Vec, Indic Whisper, and TTS.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹104,200₹129,900
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,998₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: OpenAI's o1 'Strawberry' AI can think like humans—but why is it named after a fruit?

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Sarvam AI

Sarvam AI, a startup in the Generative AI space founded by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar and backed by Lightspeed, Peak XV Partners and Khosla Ventures, is developing generative AI models focused on Indic languages. Sarvam AI aims to enhance the accuracy of generative AI apps in India at lower costs.Recently, Sarvam AI introduced a 2-billion parameter model, Sarvam 2B, which they have open-sourced and made available on Hugging Face. Sarvam AI claims that its model is significantly more efficient for Indian languages compared to Meta's Llama 3.1, Google's Gemma 2, and GPT-4o.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra recently announced Project Indus with a focus on developing the largest Indian LLM from scratch. Kunal Purohit, President – Next Gen Services, Tech Mahindra said “India has traditionally been a consumer of technology as a nation; however, we are now taking proactive steps to transition into a producer of technology. This shift has generated positive momentum, and we have made considerable advancements with Project Indus and Indic LLM. From the outset, our objective has been to construct a foundational model from scratch. With Project Indus, we reached our initial milestone by creating an open-source foundational model. Our aim was to cater to the various dialects spoken across India. We have successfully launched Indus, a 1.2-billion parameter model trained in Hindi and its 37 plus dialects, allowing users to pose questions in their native dialects and receive precise responses. This model ensures seamless engagement between brands and individuals across these dialects”.

Also read: Google will now help you turn your notes into podcast, new AI-backed Audio Overview feature rolling out

Gnani.ai

Another company taking an interesting approach is Gnani.ai which was been developing SLMs or small language models for industry specific use cases. The company has been investing in AI long before it became mainstream. It has patented several innovations and counts Samsung Ventures and Infoedge Ventures as investors, due to the expertise in multiple Indian languages it has developed in-house. Ganesh Gopalan Co-Founder and CEO of Gnani.ai believes that AI can solve several fundamental problems in India such as primary education, maternal healthcare and more. He believes we have barely scratched the surface when it comes to utilising the power of AI. He adds, the noises you hear in India are very different from anywhere in the world, be it people speaking in an auto rickshaw or train.

Project Vaani

Project Vaani, a collaborative initiative by IISc Bangalore, ARTPARK, and Google, aims to offer developers access to over 14,000 hours of speech data in 59 languages, gathered from 80 districts across India. Google is taking this initiative further by investing in a new project known as Morni and developing AI models to support close to 125 Indic languages.

Although local development and training of AI models are feasible, there is still a heavy reliance on NVIDIA GPUs and shortage of capable hardware. Recently, the Government of Telangana has partnered with Yotta Data Services to launch India's largest AI supercomputer, equipped with 25,000 high-performance GPUs. The AI Cloud Data Center campus will feature a dedicated GPU cloud infrastructure offering access to high-performance computing resources, powered by approximately 4,000 NVIDIA H100/H200 GPUs, with the ability to scale up to more than 25,000 GPUs in the future. These GPUs will be interconnected through high-speed networking. This infrastructure will be made available to startups, educational institutions, research labs, businesses, and government organisations.

Also read: WhatsApp to boost Meta AI with multiple voice options to enhance personalised user interactions

Voice bots have emerged as a prominent AI application in India, largely fueled by the rapid growth of the fintech sector. AI is clearly set to become widespread across the country, with many implementations acting as co-pilots to enhance existing processes. It is worth pointing out that the development of Indic language models demands significantly more resources than those for English. Despite these challenges India is set to become one of the largest markets for widespread AI adoption.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Sep, 13:32 IST
Trending: iit graduate with 100 crore salary was fired by elon musk, now has his own ai firm samsung tries to mock apple’s design, gets taste of its own medicine apple’s launch season might not be over: after iphone 16 this month, ipad mini, m4 macs expected in october bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to get new features on… pune doctor joins whatsapp group, loses 12000000: here’s what happened openai's o1 'strawberry' ai can think like humans—but why is it named after a fruit? set up windows 11 like a pro: 10 things you must do on your new laptop flipkart big billion days 2024: ipad 9th gen for under 20,000? – all you need to know how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro
Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Flappy Bird coming to Android and iOS in 2025 with new characters, modes, and multiplayer challenges on Mobile

Flappy Bird coming to Android and iOS in 2025 with new characters, modes, and multiplayer challenges on Mobile
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 player discovers hidden Arthur Susan scene after 1,400 hours of gameplay
GTA Online: Claim free moon festival gifts and bonuses this week until September 18

GTA Online: Claim free moon festival gifts and bonuses this week until September 18

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G

Not a gaming fan? Check 5 best non-gaming phones under 50000
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets