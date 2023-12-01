Icon
Home Tech News Conjuring Kannappan OTT release: When and where to watch Sathish’s horror comedy movie online

Conjuring Kannappan OTT release: When and where to watch Sathish’s horror comedy movie online

Conjuring Kannappan, directed by Selvin Raj Xavier, starring Sathish and Regina Cassandra is set to release soon. Check when and where to stream this spine-chilling film online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 01 2023, 22:29 IST
Icon
Conjuring Kannappan
Conjuring Kannappan OTT release: Know when and where to watch Sathish’s starring spine-chilling horror comedy movie- Conjuring Kannappan online. (T-Series Tamil)
Conjuring Kannappan
Conjuring Kannappan OTT release: Know when and where to watch Sathish’s starring spine-chilling horror comedy movie- Conjuring Kannappan online. (T-Series Tamil)

Conjuring Kannappan OTT release: Get ready for an exhilarating cinematic experience as Conjuring Kannappan, the latest horror comedy directed by Selvin Raj Xavier, is set to hit the screens. Leading the cast are the talented Sathish and Regina Cassandra, supported by a stellar ensemble including Nasser, Anand Raj, Saranya Ponvannan, VTV Ganesh, and more. Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the AGS Entertainments banner, this film marks Selvin Raj Xavier's directorial debut and stands as the 24th project for AGS Entertainment. Yuvan Shankar Raja has lent his musical brilliance to both the score and soundtrack.

In a noteworthy move, T series has acquired the music label for Conjuring Kannappan, adding another layer of anticipation for the film. For Sathish, this marks his second venture as a lead actor after the success of Naai Sekar. The recently unveiled trailer, on November 16, 2023, provides a glimpse into Sathish's character, portrayed as a firm believer in the supernatural, while those around him dismiss his convictions.

December 2023 is gearing up to be an exciting month for Tamil cinema enthusiasts, with a plethora of releases scheduled. Amid this cinematic buzz, the creators of Conjuring Kannappan have strategically chosen December 8 as the release date, making it the sole Tamil film set to captivate audiences on that day.

Conjuring Kannappan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Prepare for an exhilarating experience as Conjuring Kannappan, the spine-chilling horror comedy, is set to hit theaters on December 8, 2023, or in early 2024, followed by an exclusive release on Netflix. As reported by Fimi Beat, Netflix secured the streaming rights even before the movie's theatrical debut, ensuring viewers can catch the thrills from the comfort of their homes.

Earlier, Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj released the trailer on his social media page. In his post, he expressed, "Feeling elated to launch the trailer of #ConjuringKannappan https://youtu.be/QoExzHQMUdA My hearty wishes to @archanakalpathi ma'am, @actorsathish bro, @ReginaCassandra, @thisisysr sir and the entire cast and crew for the grand success (sic)." Sathish responded, "Thank u so much @Dir_Lokesh bro for ur love and support towards me and #ConjuringKannappan team Love u always (sic)."

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Dec, 22:29 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Rockstar games unveils GTA 5 liberty city update ahead of highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer
BGMI
BGMI named in the list of Google Play’s Best of 2023 in India!
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO named 'Best Ongoing Game' in Google Play 2023 list
GTA
Netflix to bring three iconic Grand Theft Auto games to its expanding collection
GTA 5
GTA 6: Police AI and Wanted system could see an overhaul; Know what the leaks say
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon