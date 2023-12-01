Conjuring Kannappan OTT release: When and where to watch Sathish’s horror comedy movie online

Conjuring Kannappan OTT release: Get ready for an exhilarating cinematic experience as Conjuring Kannappan, the latest horror comedy directed by Selvin Raj Xavier, is set to hit the screens. Leading the cast are the talented Sathish and Regina Cassandra, supported by a stellar ensemble including Nasser, Anand Raj, Saranya Ponvannan, VTV Ganesh, and more. Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the AGS Entertainments banner, this film marks Selvin Raj Xavier's directorial debut and stands as the 24th project for AGS Entertainment. Yuvan Shankar Raja has lent his musical brilliance to both the score and soundtrack.

In a noteworthy move, T series has acquired the music label for Conjuring Kannappan, adding another layer of anticipation for the film. For Sathish, this marks his second venture as a lead actor after the success of Naai Sekar. The recently unveiled trailer, on November 16, 2023, provides a glimpse into Sathish's character, portrayed as a firm believer in the supernatural, while those around him dismiss his convictions.

December 2023 is gearing up to be an exciting month for Tamil cinema enthusiasts, with a plethora of releases scheduled. Amid this cinematic buzz, the creators of Conjuring Kannappan have strategically chosen December 8 as the release date, making it the sole Tamil film set to captivate audiences on that day.

Conjuring Kannappan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Prepare for an exhilarating experience as Conjuring Kannappan, the spine-chilling horror comedy, is set to hit theaters on December 8, 2023, or in early 2024, followed by an exclusive release on Netflix. As reported by Fimi Beat, Netflix secured the streaming rights even before the movie's theatrical debut, ensuring viewers can catch the thrills from the comfort of their homes.

Earlier, Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj released the trailer on his social media page. In his post, he expressed, "Feeling elated to launch the trailer of #ConjuringKannappan https://youtu.be/QoExzHQMUdA My hearty wishes to @archanakalpathi ma'am, @actorsathish bro, @ReginaCassandra, @thisisysr sir and the entire cast and crew for the grand success (sic)." Sathish responded, "Thank u so much @Dir_Lokesh bro for ur love and support towards me and #ConjuringKannappan team Love u always (sic)."