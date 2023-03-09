    Trending News

    Cosmic encounter! Bus-sized Asteroid 2020 FQ to get close to Earth today

    Cosmic encounter! Bus-sized Asteroid 2020 FQ to get close to Earth today

    NASA has revealed details such as speed, distance, and other characteristics of an asteroid which is set to make a close approach today, March 9.

    By: HT TECH
    Mar 09 2023, 10:45 IST
    Asteroid 2020 FQ is a bus-sized asteroid heading for Earth. (Wikimedia Commons)

    NASA defines Near-Earth Asteroids as ancient space rocks that revolve around the Sun and come close to the Earth's orbit. If these asteroids collide with our planet, they can cause significant harm. A Potentially Hazardous Object is an asteroid that passes within 8 million kilometers of Earth, which may seem like a large distance, but is relatively small in astronomical terms. To avoid potential damage, NASA, ESA, and other space agencies constantly monitor any Potentially Hazardous Objects.

    With their advanced tech, these space agencies have issued an alert against an asteroid which is set to make a very close approach to Earth today, March 9.

    Asteroid 2020 FQ details

    Asteroid 2020 FQ is currently heading towards Earth and is projected to narrowly avoid colliding with the planet today, March 9. NASA estimates that it will come closest to Earth at a distance of just 5.3 million kilometers and is currently travelling at a speed of 22739 kilometers per hour.

    The Planetary Defense Coordination Office at NASA has cautioned that Asteroid 2020 FQ is relatively smaller than other asteroids which pass the Earth, measuring nearly 40 feet across, which is comparable to the size of a bus.

    According to the-sky.org, Asteroid 2020 FQ orbits the Sun in around 547 days. During this trip, its farthest point from the Sun is at 246 million kilometers and its nearest point is 146 million kilometers.

    Types of asteroids

    The three primary classifications of asteroids are C-type, S-type, and M-type. C-type asteroids, which are composed primarily of carbon-rich substances, are the most frequent. S-type asteroids, which are made up mainly of silicate minerals, are less common. M-type asteroids, which are primarily composed of metal, are the least prevalent.

    Research on asteroids is critical since it can provide valuable information on the early stages of the solar system and planetary development. Furthermore, these celestial bodies might contain useful resources such as metals and water, which may be utilized in forthcoming space missions.

    First Published Date: 09 Mar, 10:44 IST
