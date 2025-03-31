Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Create free Studio Ghibli-style AI images for Eid: Step-by-step guide

Create free Studio Ghibli-style AI images for Eid: Step-by-step guide

Here’s how you can transform your Eid images into Studio Ghibli-style art for free with these 4 tools.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 31 2025, 11:06 IST
Create free Studio Ghibli-style AI images for Eid: Step-by-step guide
Create Studio Ghibli-style AI images for Eid at no cost, know about these 4 tools. (X)

After OpenAI's rollout for the GPT 4o model, people started creating Studio Ghibli-style AI images, which became a huge social media trend. While people have been transforming their images, moments, and portraits into Ghibli art, the trend came just in the right time for Eid. As today marks the end of Ramadan, Muslims around the globe celebrate their month-long fast with their friends and family with the sight of the Shawwal crescent moon. Now, as you capture the moments with your loved ones, here's how you can transform them into Studio Ghibli-style AI images for free.

Also read: How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
9% OFF
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹72,900Original price:₹79,900
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Buy now
26% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹31,898Original price:₹42,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A56
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹44,999Original price:₹52,999
Buy now

How to create Studio Ghibli-style AI images for free on Eid

Creating Studio Ghibli-style AI images requires users to own a ChatGPT Plus subscription, as the GPT 4o model is currently available to subscribers. However, there are plenty of other tools which enable users to generate Gibhli art for free. Therefore, know about these 4 ways to transform your Eid images into Ghibli-style portraits.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

ChatGPT free-tier users: ChatGPT enable free-tier users to generate 3 images per day for free. To transform your Eid images, upload your desired image and type the prompt “Ghiblify this image”, and the ChatGPT will automatically transform the image into beautiful art which can be shared on socials.

Also read: Vivo X200 Ultra likely bringing a major camera upgrades: Here's what we know

Grok AI: On the X app (formerly Twitter), open the AI chatbot, Grok and upload your desired image. Then, prompt the chatbot to “Turn images into Ghibli art”, and it will provide the AI image of the popular trend for free.

Fotor app: This is an AI-powered photo editing application which also enables users to generate AI images. In this app, go to AI image and select “Image to Image,” then select style to “Ghibli art” and upload your desired image. Then, the image is generated by creating two images. However, note that the app only provides limited AI image generation for free.

Gemini AI: While the Gemini AI app does not transform real images into Ghibli art, but with the right prompt, users can generate AI images. You can use this tool to generate wishes in Ghibli-style art, making it a unique way to greet your friends and family.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 11:06 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Today app

Nintendo launches new Android app to keep users updated on Switch 2 and more
Nintendo Direct March 2025

New games, features, and surprises: Everything Nintendo revealed at March 2025 Direct event
GTA 5 Enhanced PC NaturalVision mod

GTA 5 Enhanced PC to get NaturalVision evolved mod with ray tracing and visual upgrades soon
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 launching in June with three-phase game rollout: Here’s what fans can expect
PlayStation emulators

5 Top PlayStation emulators for Android to relive classic games anytime, anywhere

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets