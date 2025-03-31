Create free Studio Ghibli-style AI images for Eid: Step-by-step guide

After OpenAI's rollout for the GPT 4o model, people started creating Studio Ghibli-style AI images, which became a huge social media trend. While people have been transforming their images, moments, and portraits into Ghibli art, the trend came just in the right time for Eid. As today marks the end of Ramadan, Muslims around the globe celebrate their month-long fast with their friends and family with the sight of the Shawwal crescent moon. Now, as you capture the moments with your loved ones, here's how you can transform them into Studio Ghibli-style AI images for free.

How to create Studio Ghibli-style AI images for free on Eid

Creating Studio Ghibli-style AI images requires users to own a ChatGPT Plus subscription, as the GPT 4o model is currently available to subscribers. However, there are plenty of other tools which enable users to generate Gibhli art for free. Therefore, know about these 4 ways to transform your Eid images into Ghibli-style portraits.

ChatGPT free-tier users: ChatGPT enable free-tier users to generate 3 images per day for free. To transform your Eid images, upload your desired image and type the prompt “Ghiblify this image”, and the ChatGPT will automatically transform the image into beautiful art which can be shared on socials.

Grok AI: On the X app (formerly Twitter), open the AI chatbot, Grok and upload your desired image. Then, prompt the chatbot to “Turn images into Ghibli art”, and it will provide the AI image of the popular trend for free.

Fotor app: This is an AI-powered photo editing application which also enables users to generate AI images. In this app, go to AI image and select “Image to Image,” then select style to “Ghibli art” and upload your desired image. Then, the image is generated by creating two images. However, note that the app only provides limited AI image generation for free.

Gemini AI: While the Gemini AI app does not transform real images into Ghibli art, but with the right prompt, users can generate AI images. You can use this tool to generate wishes in Ghibli-style art, making it a unique way to greet your friends and family.

