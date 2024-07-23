 CrowdStrike Windows Scam Warning: Hackers are posing as support agents to exploit users - Details | Tech News
CrowdStrike Windows update still troubling? Beware! Hackers are impersonating as CrowdStrike support to offer fixes. Here is all we know.

CrowdStrike Windows outage
Beware of fake CrowdStrike or Microsoft Windows support agents. (Generated using Microsoft Designer)

CrowdStrike Windows Outage: It has been only a short while since Windows users recovered from the rebooting and Blue Screen of Death issues caused by the CrowdStrike update, but as things stand, there's another major concern for users: hackers attempting to breach Windows systems. Yes, taking advantage of the situation, hackers are trying to lure unsuspecting victims into believing that they are from CrowdStrike support—to provide assistance and resolve their issues.

As confirmed by CrowdStrike, the company has received reports of malicious activity where hackers have been found sending phishing emails posing as CrowdStrike support staff to Windows users, making phone calls, and even selling scripts as potential remedies to the situation.

CrowdStrike Issue: How to Stay Safe and Fix PC Yourself

CrowdStrike advises organisations to ensure they are in contact with CrowdStrike representatives through “official channels” only. Remember that hackers will try their best to convince you that they are genuine customer service representatives seeking to fix your Blue Screen and rebooting issues. So, it is in your best interest to ensure that you don't get carried away easily, and give them access to your system.

Also, it must be noted that CrowdStrike has already released the fix for the ‘BSOD' rebooting problem, and it should fix things for most of the 8.5 million reported PCs that were impacted by the problematic update. If you still haven't been able to get your system fixed, you can try the official solution by Microsoft to fix the issue.

The company has also listed a set of websites that might be used to execute this agenda:

crowdstrike.phpartners[.]org

crowdstrike0day[.]com

crowdstrikebluescreen[.]com

crowdstrike-bsod[.]com

crowdstrikeupdate[.]com

crowdstrikebsod[.]com

www.crowdstrike0day[.]com

www.fix-crowdstrike-bsod[.]com

crowdstrikeoutage[.]info

www.microsoftcrowdstrike[.]com

crowdstrikeodayl[.]com

crowdstrike[.]buzz

www.crowdstriketoken[.]com

www.crowdstrikefix[.]com

fix-crowdstrike-apocalypse[.]com

microsoftcrowdstrike[.]com

crowdstrikedoomsday[.]com

crowdstrikedown[.]com

whatiscrowdstrike[.]com

crowdstrike-helpdesk[.]com

crowdstrikefix[.]com

fix-crowdstrike-bsod[.]com

crowdstrikedown[.]site

crowdstuck[.]org

crowdfalcon-immed-update[.]com

crowdstriketoken[.]com

crowdstrikeclaim[.]com

crowdstrikeblueteam[.]com

crowdstrikefix[.]zip

crowdstrikereport[.]com

