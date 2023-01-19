    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Cyber crime cases in Mumbai rise by more than 63% in 2022 compared to 2021: Police

    Cyber crime cases in Mumbai rise by more than 63% in 2022 compared to 2021: Police

    The cyber crime cases in 2022 rose by 112 per cent compared to 2,225 cases registered during the pre-COVID period in 2019.
    By: PTI
    | Updated on: Jan 19 2023, 08:17 IST
    Cisco, AppGuard, Symantec to Avira, here are top 5 cybersecurity companies in the world
    Cisco
    1/5 Cisco- Specialist in network security and threat protection, domain security, energy management, Cisco also provides solutions in domains such as cloud threat intelligence, threat incident response, cloud security, next-generation firewalls, advanced malware protection, and email security for a safe and secure networking experience. (AP)
    IBM Security
    2/5 IBM Security- IBM Security offers one of the most advanced and integrated portfolios of enterprise security products and services. Located in the USA, IBM also specializes in threat-hunting and response. (REUTERS)
    AppGuard
    3/5 AppGuard- Featured in the Top 25 CIO Application magazine in 2018, AppGuard is one of the world's most-trusted cybersecurity companies. It helps stop attacks in their preliminary stage and provides strong protection against almost undetectable types of malware. (AppGuard)
    Symantec
    4/5 Symantec- Among the Fortune500 companies is Symantec, a threat protection company. Symantec focuses on mobile, cloud and endpoint protection. It provides cybersecurity services such as advanced threat protection, network security, cloud security, information protection, and email security. (Symantec)
    Avira
    5/5 Avira- Avira is considered one of the world's best cybersecurity companies. It specializes in antivirus and security software with products such as safe routers, password managers, antivirus software, and internet security. It also provides services for businesses such as exchange security, system integration, antivirus service, managed email security, and antivirus for the endpoint. (Wikimedia Commons)
    Cyber crime
    View all Images
    Cyber crime cases in Mumbai rise by more than 63% in 2022 compared to 2021. (Reuters)

    Registration of cyber offences, including online frauds under the pretext of offering jobs, gifts etc and payment of electricity bills, rose by 63.7 per cent to 4,718 in 2022 compared to 2,883 cases in 2021, according to the Mumbai Crime Report. However, the detection of cases remains poor.

    The cyber crime cases in 2022 rose by 112 per cent compared to 2,225 cases registered during the pre-COVID period in 2019. As far as detection is concerned for the 2019-2022 period, 1,292 cases were solved, including 346 in 2022, out of the 12,261 registered cases, the report said.

    Post the COVID pandemic, crimes such as part-time job fraud, cheating in the name of cryptocurrency investment, insurance fraud, sextortion, and electricity bill fraud have risen, as per the report released on Tuesday.

    In 2022, a total of 2,170 cheating cases, including frauds like customs, gift, purchase, job, insurance, etc, were registered. Of these cases, 92 crimes were solved. In 2021, 1,154 such cases were registered and 140 detected, it said. Cases like putting up fake social media profiles and morphing emails or SMSes rose to 400 in 2022 compared to 118 in 2021.

    A total of 1,318 cases of credit and debit card fraud were reported in 2022 as against 1,075 in 2021. Other cyber crimes include phishing or spoofing of mail, electricity bill fraud, hacking, pornography, data theft, sextortion, communal posts etc.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 08:09 IST
    Tags:
