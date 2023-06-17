Dangerous M-class Solar Flare set to hit Earth today, NOAA satellite data shows

In recent months, there has been a notable increase in solar activity as the Sun approaches the peak of its solar cycle. Referred to as Solar Cycle 25, the Solar Maximum is expected to occur around the middle of 2024. That's why every month has witnessed a higher count of sunspots and a greater occurrence of geomagnetic storms and solar flare eruptions. One geomagnetic storm hit Earth yesterday and lit up both ends of our planet -- north and south. Co-rotating Interaction Regions (CIR) occur when swift solar winds originating from different directions collide with the Earth, exerting pressure on its magnetic field and leading to its expansion and formation of fractures.

Now, new sunspots are expected to spark solar flares. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasters predicted that there is a 30 percent chance of an M-class solar flare today, June 17, SpaceWeather.com reported. The report further noted on its website, "NOAA forecasters say there is a 30% chance of M-class solar flares today. That may be an underestimate. Yesterday, three different sunspots (AR3331, 37, 38) produced category M1 flares." These three active regions on the Sun appear capable of flaring again on June 17th, the report mentioned.

Classification of solar flares

How powerful is a solar flare? Solar flares are categorized into different classes such as A, B, C, M, and X, based on their intensity. Among these classifications, an X-class solar flare represents the most powerful category, indicating an extremely intense event. On the other hand, an M-class solar flare signifies the second-highest level of intensity, showcasing a significant release of solar energy.

NOAA's tech to monitor solar flares

How does NOAA keep a constant watch on Sun's activity? It is the DSCOVR satellite! Since its launch in 2016, the DSCOVR satellite operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has played a crucial role in monitoring solar flares and the behaviour of the Sun. The gathered data is further processed by the Space Weather Prediction Center, where a comprehensive analysis is prepared. This satellite tracks various aspects of the Sun and its atmosphere, including temperature, speed, density, orientation, and the frequency of solar particles.