Home Tech News DataRobot uses cutting edge AI to diagnose likelihood of a disease in patients

DataRobot uses cutting edge AI to diagnose likelihood of a disease in patients

DataRobot platform delivers swift results while ensuring transparency, security, and built-in governance, according to the company.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 20 2023, 20:35 IST
DataRobot utilizes AI to enhance disease propensity modeling,
DataRobot utilizes AI to enhance disease propensity modeling, (Pixabay)
DataRobot utilizes AI to enhance disease propensity modeling,
DataRobot utilizes AI to enhance disease propensity modeling, (Pixabay)

Healthcare providers often face the daunting task of sifting through vast amounts of information from various sources to come to a conclusion about whether a patient is likely to suffer from a specific disease in the future or even whether he already has contracted it. This can pose a challenge while making urgent decisions or identifying patients at risk, leading to time wastage, delayed diagnoses, and potentially negative outcomes.

To address this challenge, the DataRobot AI Platform aims to integrate all types of data from diverse sources into a unified system across an organization. This platform delivers swift results while ensuring transparency, security, and built-in governance. In fact, the company says, "We are the leader in Value-Driven AI–a unique and collaborative approach to Artificial Intelligence. "

"DataRobot uses AI to help identify patients with a high likelihood of a particular disease, along with appropriate treatments, to improve outcomes," says the company in a statement.

DataRobot utilizes AI to enhance disease propensity modeling, with the objective of identifying patients at risk, improving outcomes, and reducing overall healthcare costs. By understanding the specific pathways of a patient's disease and its potential progression, healthcare providers can utilize simulations to assess the effectiveness of different treatments in preventing severe outcomes. These predictions can be generated early in the process and continuously updated as new information becomes available, enabling providers to personalize treatment plans, minimize adverse reactions, and increase the chances of patient recovery.

It is important to note that DataRobot's predictive models are intended to complement the diagnoses made by physicians and healthcare providers, not to replace their medical expertise, the company averred. The goal is to bring attention to high-risk patients or those who might otherwise be overlooked, enabling providers to consider further follow-up.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 20:34 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets