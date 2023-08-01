Home Tech News Deadly solar storm coming towards Earth today; CME clouds approaching fast

In just a little while from now, the Earth is expected to be hit by a powerful solar storm event as a CME cloud released on July 28 is headed in our direction. Check details.

Aug 01 2023
Know all about the solar storm expected to strike the Earth today. (nasa.gov)
The last solar activity in the month of July will finally show consequences in August as the coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud that was released during a magnetic filament eruption on July 28 is expected hit the Earth in a few hours today, August 1. The event was a major solar activity that sparked radio blackouts in some regions on Earth. The CME cloud that was released contains both highly charged particles and a high velocity, a combination of which can spark a powerful solar storm today. Check details.

According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, “Geomagnetic storms are possible on Aug. 1st when a CME is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field. Minor G1-class storms are likely with a chance of escalating to category G2. The CME was hurled almost directly toward Earth by the eruption of a magnetic filament in the sun's northern hemisphere on July 28”.

Major solar storm activity expected today

A category G2 storm is strong enough to disrupt wireless communications such as GPS and shortwave radios, which are mainly used by mariners, drone pilots, amateur radio operators, and emergency responders.

Such storms are also capable of damaging sensitive instruments on smaller satellites in the Earth's lower orbits. Further, by creating ‘drag' they can also crash these satellites. Last year, we saw this happen to SpaceX Starlink satellites. Further, there are some risks to ground-based electronic equipment, although a G2 class solar storm is not likely to affect them.

As we wait for the CME cloud, it should also be known that there are as many as 9 sunspot groups on the Earth-facing side of the Sun. These nine unstable regions can spark a terrifying solar storm in days to come.

The tech that enables NASA SOHO

NASA's SOHO (Solar and Heliospheric Observatory) is a satellite that was launched on December 2, 1995. It is a joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) to study the sun, its atmosphere, and its effects on the solar system. Equipped with 12 scientific instruments, such as Extreme Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (EIT), Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI), LASCO (Large Angle and Spectrometric Coronagraph), and others, SOHO captures images of the sun's corona, measures the velocity and magnetic fields of the sun's surface, and observes the faint corona around the sun.

