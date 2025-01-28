Latest Tech News Tech Tech News DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained

Where is DeepSeek based? Who made it? How is it different from ChatGPT? And are US companies affected? Here, we answer all of these questions.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 28 2025, 12:09 IST
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.
DeepSeek was founded in China with reportedly only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US. (REUTERS)

Even if you're remotely interested in generative artificial intelligence and artificial intelligence in general, you would have caught a whiff of DeepSeek, the latest AI-powered chatbot to hit the internet. However, unlike most chatbots that we know, like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, this one originates from China. Shortly after its release, it has risen to the most downloaded free app ranking on Apple's App Store. There's a big promise behind DeepSeek, and it involves keeping costs significantly lower compared to its US counterparts. This approach may have left its American competitors worried and has certainly caused a stir in financial markets.

For context, DeepSeek, the company, claims that it only had to spend around $6 million to create the experience, unlike companies like OpenAI, who have reportedly been spending billions to advance in the field of generative AI and create something like ChatGPT.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Where is DeepSeek based? Who made it? How is it different from ChatGPT? And are US companies affected? Here, we answer all of these questions.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: iOS 18.3 released: New Visual Intelligence features coming to iPhone 16 series

What is DeepSeek? 

For those uninitiated, DeepSeek is a company based in China and, more specifically, Hangzhou. The company is relatively new because it was founded just in July 2023. The company ended up finally releasing its DeepSeek AI bot on the Apple App Store for free on 10 January. The company was founded by Liang Wenfeng, and he reportedly funded the DeepSeek startup with his hedge fund.

But where did Liang Wenfeng get the computing power to develop DeepSeek? 

MIT Technology Review says that Liang, who has a background in AI, bought a slew of Nvidia A100 chipsets, which are highly capable in the field of artificial intelligence. He did this before they were banned in China, and they have been instrumental in shaping DeepSeek.

How to access DeepSeek?

Despite being a Chinese-made app, the app is readily available in the US on the Apple App Store, and you can access the experience on its website as well, which is chat.deepseek.com. However, you will have to log in to start using the experience.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to support Bluetooth S Pen, but there's a catch- Here's what we know

Are Nvidia and other tech giants worried about DeepSeek?

In the world of generative AI, we have mostly heard news originating from the United States, with companies like OpenAI, Google, and Claude making major breakthroughs in the space. Yes, China has also had its fair share to play in this, but mostly the conversation has revolved around the United States.

Now, DeepSeek has taken to headlines and is dominating them, including the fact that it is a low-cost alternative to the likes of ChatGPT and reportedly isn't far off behind them. This has shaken up the US markets.

Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, has also responded, praising DeepSeek R1. “deepseek's r1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they're able to deliver for the price,” Altman wrote on X. He added, “we will obviously deliver much better models and also it's legit invigorating to have a new competitor! we will pull up some releases.”

The launch of the DeepSeek bot has troubled Nvidia as well, which is known for making hardware that powers AI breakthroughs. On Monday, Nvidia's market cap value saw the largest one-day drop in US history, with a staggering $600 billion wiped off its valuation. Reports suggest that DeepSeek uses chips that are not as advanced as Nvidia's latest offerings. This challenges the belief that top-tier chipsets are necessary for advancing generative AI—a notion upheld by companies like Meta and OpenAI.

Is DeepSeek different from ChatGPT or Google Gemini?

While the core experience remains the same compared to ChatGPT and the likes of Gemini—you enter a prompt and you get answers in return—the way DeepSeek works is fundamentally different compared to ChatGPT and the LLM behind it.

This is because DeepSeek is an open-source large language model, which works on inference-time computing. What you need to know here is that this technology saves a lot of money and computing power. This is how DeepSeek works and differentiates itself from the likes of OpenAI.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jan, 12:09 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 meme

GTA 6 meme featuring AI Trump executive order sparks online frenzy with viral video - All details
Epic Games mobile store

Epic Games mobile store expands with new third-party titles, free games, and exciting features- Details
GTA 6 characters

GTA 6: Will iconic characters like Tommy, CJ, and Franklin return to Vice City?
No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything
Grand Taking Ages

GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets