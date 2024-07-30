Delhi Metro cards can now be recharged using WhatsApp in seconds: Here’s how to do it
Delhi Metro cards can now be recharged easily using the new WhatsApp card top-up feature. Follow this guide to learn how to do it.
WhatsApp has good news for Delhi Metro users, as they can now recharge their metro cards directly from the app. This can be done using the same ticketing and chatbot service that users can use for buying QR-based tickets on the platform. Like buying a ticket, this service is available in both English and Hindi, so that language isn't a barrier.
How to Recharge Delhi Metro Card Using WhatsApp?
Step 1: Scan the QR code below to open the WhatsApp DMRC chatbot.
Step 2: Text ‘Hi' and then select either Hindi or English. Alternatively, you can skip scanning the QR code and text ‘Hi' to +91 96508 55800.
Step 3: Next, choose ‘Smart Card top up.'
Step 4: Tap on ‘click here.'
Step 5: When the pop-up opens, enter your DMRC smart card number and the amount you want to recharge with, then pay using your preferred payment option.
That's it! Your metro card should now be recharged.
More Ways to Access the DMRC WhatsApp Chatbot
Whether you are on Android or iOS, you can head to the WhatsApp payments section and find quick access to the DMRC chatbot there.
It should also be noted that WhatsApp has been offering the same functionality for buying QR tickets since last year, making it convenient for users as they no longer have to stand in line if they don't have a metro smart card.
On the occasion of the launch, Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, Meta in India, said, “Introducing metro pass recharge via WhatsApp will revolutionize the commuting experience for everyday commuters who use the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)." He added, "Offering various payment methods to recharge the card, this integration builds on the success of our previously introduced QR ticketing systems bringing us one step closer to our goal of simplifying transit for millions of people across the NCR region.”
