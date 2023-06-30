Delhi University BTech Admission 2023: Eligibility criteria, how to apply online and the apps that can help you

Delhi University (DU) is set to start the registration process for B.Tech courses in 2023. Admission to these programs will be based on the candidates' scores in JEE Mains 2023. The Faculty of Technology at Delhi University will oversee the admission process for all three courses. To be eligible for the B.Tech (IT & Mathematical Innovation) course, candidates must have completed or appeared in the 12th level examination or its equivalent from a recognized board. If you, too, are looking to take admission this year, then check the eligibility criteria, admission process, and how to apply online.

Delhi University BTech Admission 2023: Eligibility criteria

For Delhi University B.Tech Admission 2023, the following criteria must be fulfilled

1-Candidates must have passed or appeared in the 12th level examination or its equivalent from a recognized board.

2-Candidates should have a minimum of 60% marks (54% for OBC and 40% for SC/ST) in their qualifying degree for admission to the B.Tech (IT & Mathematical Innovation) course.

3-Admission will be granted based on the JEE Main 2023 scorecard.

The Faculty of Technology at Delhi University will conduct admission for all three courses.

Delhi University BTech Admission 2023: Admission Process

Delhi University will consider the JEE Main 2023 scores for admitting students to its newly introduced B.Tech courses in computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and electrical engineering. The Faculty of Technology at the university will oversee these three courses. The admission process will be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the various programs offered by affiliated colleges.

It is important for candidates to note that the eligibility criteria may vary for different courses offered by the university. Therefore, it is crucial to thoroughly check the specific eligibility requirements before applying for the admission process.

Since DU will consider JEE scores, it will open more options for JEE aspirants as well as the competition. To prepare for JEE, students can take help from these 5 apps

Delhi University BTech Admission 2023: How to apply online

The admission portal will open soon. It is not open at the moment. However, once the portal opens, you can visit the official website link at www.admission.uod.ac.in and checking the main page for the registration page.

Apps to help you in B.Tech course

Unacademy Learning App

It provides free lectures in various subjects directly from exam toppers. Students can subscribe to special lectures if needed.

Khan Academy

This app provides various specialized courses for preparation of JEE. It also offers various materials, mock tests, and live classes

Vedantu:

\ It is an online tutoring app. It offers live classes and recorded lectures for JEE preparation. It provides study materials, mock tests, and doubt-solving sessions with expert teachers.

MyPAT

MyPAT (My Performance Analysis Test) is an adaptive online learning app. It provides personalized test series, study material, and performance analysis. It offers a wide range of questions and mock tests for JEE preparation.

National Test Abhyaas App

It is mainly for the preparation of the upcoming JEE Main. Candidates preparing for JEE can access the free mock tests available on the platform. It has been developed by NTA on advice of the HRD minister.