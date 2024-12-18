Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Digital Arrest Scam: UPI creator NPCI issues BIG warning to all Indians

Digital Arrest Scam: UPI creator NPCI issues BIG warning to all Indians

NPCI issues advisory to aware people about ongoing Digital Arrest Scam. Know what it is and how to stay safe.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 18 2024, 09:39 IST
Know all about Digital Arrest Scam and what are the common tricks used by scammers. (Pixabay)

In a fast-paced technological world, we have become heavily reliant on electronic gadgets to carry out crucial tasks such as banking, online payments, online shopping, etc. However, with growing dependence, the risk of online fraud and scams has also become a common concern as a normal click to download, links, or anything malicious could cause panic and in many cases, people lose crores of money. As online frauds are growing drastically, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued an advisory over the most common scam known as “Digital Arrest” which has been taking place in the country. Therefore, it's crucial to generate awareness regarding the latest tricks scammers are using to trick common people. Know about how a Digital Arrest Scam takes place and how can you protect yourself if such a situation occurs.

What is a Digital Arrest Scam?

Digital Arrest scams have become the most common form of online fraud and people are losing lack of money out of panic and distress. In this scam, tricksters pretend to be government officials, police officers, CBI agents, or tax authorities and they tell people that they have committed a crime such as drug trafficking, tax evasion, etc and that they have been arrested digitally. After making fake allegations, scammers scare people into taking legal action or asking for money to withdraw the charge.

Also read: Retired man from Mumbai 'invests' 11.1 crore online to get richer. Scammed

These scammers have all personal data such as travel history, email addresses, phone numbers, job places, and other information which helps them to build a strong fake case and in several cases it looks true, causing people to lose money. Therefore, people must stay aware of the common tricks these scammers use and how they can save lakhs of money.

Common tricks used for Digital Arrest Scam

  1. If you get unusual calls from any police, CBI, or other government officials over committing serious crimes and urgent legal action, this might be the first sign.
  2. Scammers will generate fear in your mind by creating urgency and arrest threats.
  3. Scammers will often try to lure you into giving personal information and will ask for huge payments via UPI methods to avoid charges.
  4. Scammers will also make video calls using fake voices and wearing official uniforms to make it look real.

Also read: Govt calls action against rising WhatsApp scams, urges Meta to address growing security threats

How to stay safe from Digital Arrest Scam

  1. Do not share any personal information or UPI money with any unknown source as no official authority including the government or police will ask for any payment.
  2. Make sure to verify the claims information and seek outside help to confirm if the allegations are true or not.
  3. Identify the caller's identity or the contact source and most importantly stay calm as these scammers will try to scare you with every possible threat.
  4. Lastly, dial the National Cybercrime Helpline number at 1930 and document interactions so the necessary action can be taken to track the scammers.

First Published Date: 18 Dec, 09:39 IST
Trending:
