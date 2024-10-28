 Diwali 2024: Top 5 gadget gifts under ₹3,000 for loved ones | Tech News
Here’s a curated list of five thoughtful gifts for your tech-loving friends and family this Diwali.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 28 2024, 16:31 IST
Diwali 2024: Top 5 gadget gifts under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 for loved ones
Here are some of the best Diwali 2024 gifts for your tech-loving friends and family.

Diwali 2024 is just around the corner, and if you're searching for the perfect gift, tech can be a great option. The best part? You don't need to break the bank, as you can find excellent gifts under 3,000. From quality truly wireless earbuds to a gaming mouse, figurines, and more—here's a curated list of five thoughtful gifts for your loved ones this Diwali. Read on to find out.

Also Read: iPhone 16 banned in country due to failed Apple promises, phones waiting for IMEI

Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

If a friend or family member is a PC gamer, what better way to surprise them than with a brand-new gaming mouse? The Logitech G304 is a reliable option that has stood the test of time, offering stellar battery life, 12,000 DPI, six programmable buttons, and compatibility with both Mac and PC. It's available in two colours: white and black. However, we'd advise you to opt for the black colourway, as it shows the least wear.

B07G98H6PM-1

UGEN DBZ Goku 1 Action Figure Limited Edition

Know a big Dragon Ball Z fan? This figurine of Goku can make for a memorable gift. It has an impressive level of detail, and, most importantly, includes energy elements surrounding Goku, which add to the aura of his Super Saiyan transformation.

B0BF5K1P7X-2

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

A pair of TWS earbuds is a great gift for any music enthusiast. Under 3,000, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro offer superb bass, well-balanced mids, lows, and highs, along with durable build quality. They also feature conveniences like active noise cancellation and fast charging.

B0D7HV9SPJ-3

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: From price, specs to AI, here's everything we know

eller santé 23W Magnetic MagSafe Charger

Apple fanatics have grown to appreciate MagSafe for its convenience, providing an easy way to attach an iPhone to a MagSafe-compatible charger without fussing over placement. This 3-in-1 charger from eller santé lets you charge your iPhone (with MagSafe), Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time—making it a great addition to any workspace. While MagSafe solutions are often pricey, this one is reasonably priced under 3,000.

B09PBYPRV9-4

Amazon Echo Pop

For under 3,000, the Amazon Echo Pop is an excellent gift for anyone who loves smart speakers and home automation. It offers Alexa, of course, and includes a solid speaker with balanced tuning. To match a variety of home aesthetics, it comes in four colours: purple, green, white, and black.

B09ZXCBR5T-5

Also Read: Gemini 2.0 may make its grand debut in December- Here's what we know so far

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 16:31 IST
