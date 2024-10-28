Diwali Cashback Alert: Google Pay's 'Laddoos' campaign offers 1001 reward opportunity

Google Pay has rolled out a new Diwali-themed campaign called “Laddoos,” allowing users to earn up to ₹1,001 in cashback. This festive reward is available for users who complete certain types of transactions to collect six unique "Laddoos" by November 7, 2024.

To participate, open the Google Pay app, scroll down to find the Laddoos section under the Rewards tab, located just below ‘Referrals.' Users can then complete various transactions to collect the Laddoos. Eligible actions include:

Scanning and paying at a merchant with a minimum spend of Rs. 100

Recharging a mobile or paying a bill, also with a minimum of Rs. 100

Purchasing a gift card worth at least Rs. 200

Paying a credit card bill through UPI

Sending a Laddoo to a friend

Users can boost their chances by trying different transaction types. Additionally, they can request or send Laddoos to friends directly within the app to help complete their collection.

For those aiming to receive the maximum Rs. 1,001 reward, it's essential to gather all six Laddoos by the campaign deadline. Google Pay notes that users won't receive additional Laddoos for repeated transactions with the same person or merchant on a single day.

Once all six Laddoos are collected, users can follow these steps to claim their reward:

1. Open Google Pay and navigate to the Laddoos section under 'Offers and Rewards.'

2. Tap “Claim Final Reward” and proceed to “Claim Reward.”

3. Scratch the reward card to reveal the cashback amount, which ranges between Rs. 51 and Rs. 1,001.

This festive cashback opportunity on Google Pay provides an engaging way for users to participate and enjoy rewards during the Diwali season. For further details, users can access more information within the app.