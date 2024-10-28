 Diwali Cashback Alert: Google Pay's 'Laddoos' campaign offers ₹1001 reward opportunity | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Diwali Cashback Alert: Google Pay's 'Laddoos' campaign offers 1001 reward opportunity

Diwali Cashback Alert: Google Pay's 'Laddoos' campaign offers 1001 reward opportunity

Google Pay introduces its "Laddoos" campaign, allowing users to earn cashback rewards up to Rs. 1,001 by completing specific transactions during the Diwali season.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 28 2024, 18:25 IST
Icon
Google Wallet App is here to replace Google Pay! Know its features
image caption
1/6 Google Wallet App will let consumers store a wide range of products such as their credit cards, event tickets, and car keys in the new app, unlike the Google Pay app. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/6 Users in the U.S. and Singapore will still have access to Google Wallet as well as the Google Pay app, while in 39 other markets the Wallet app will replace Pay, Google announced at its annual Google I/O developer conference. (Bloomberg)
image caption
3/6 Google introduced its payment app in 2015 and later in 2020, revamped it as a hub for consumers to track expenses and hunt for discounts. But due to the tough competition from Apple as well as Android devices, such as Samsung, Google has made the changes. (HT Tech)
Diwali Cashback Alert
4/6 “As things have digitized so quickly, it became very clear that you’re moving beyond just the payments context, and so we need to give users a dedicated home for that,” Bill Ready, Google’s president of commerce, said in an interview. (Reuters)
image caption
5/6 Due to the popularity of Google Pay in India, users will be able to use only the Pay app they’re familiar with, the company said in a statement. That means Google Wallet will not be accessible to Indian consumers. (Bloomberg)
image caption
6/6 Due to the popularity of Google Pay in India, users will be able to use only the Pay app they’re familiar with, the company said in a statement. That means Google Wallet will not be accessible to Indian consumers. (AP)
Diwali Cashback Alert
icon View all Images
Google Pay offers Diwali cashback up to Rs. 1,001 with its new Laddoos collection campaign.

Google Pay has rolled out a new Diwali-themed campaign called “Laddoos,” allowing users to earn up to 1,001 in cashback. This festive reward is available for users who complete certain types of transactions to collect six unique "Laddoos" by November 7, 2024.

To participate, open the Google Pay app, scroll down to find the Laddoos section under the Rewards tab, located just below ‘Referrals.' Users can then complete various transactions to collect the Laddoos. Eligible actions include:

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Diwali 2024: Top 5 gadget gifts under 3,000 for loved ones

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.
  • Scanning and paying at a merchant with a minimum spend of Rs. 100
  • Recharging a mobile or paying a bill, also with a minimum of Rs. 100
  • Purchasing a gift card worth at least Rs. 200
  • Paying a credit card bill through UPI
  • Sending a Laddoo to a friend

Users can boost their chances by trying different transaction types. Additionally, they can request or send Laddoos to friends directly within the app to help complete their collection.

Also read: iPhone users, use these photography hacks to beautifully capture your memories this Diwali

For those aiming to receive the maximum Rs. 1,001 reward, it's essential to gather all six Laddoos by the campaign deadline. Google Pay notes that users won't receive additional Laddoos for repeated transactions with the same person or merchant on a single day.

Also read: iPhone 16 banned in country due to failed Apple promises, phones waiting for IMEI

Once all six Laddoos are collected, users can follow these steps to claim their reward:

1. Open Google Pay and navigate to the Laddoos section under 'Offers and Rewards.'

2. Tap “Claim Final Reward” and proceed to “Claim Reward.”

3. Scratch the reward card to reveal the cashback amount, which ranges between Rs. 51 and Rs. 1,001.

This festive cashback opportunity on Google Pay provides an engaging way for users to participate and enjoy rewards during the Diwali season. For further details, users can access more information within the app.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 18:25 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards
New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 fans anticipate trailer 2 release amid leaks, hints, and growing speculation of holiday surprise
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans unite in hope for an imaginary Mexico DLC expansion experience
GTA 6 screenshot reveals stunning detail; Fans eagerly anticipate more insights before launch

GTA 6 screenshot reveals stunning detail; Fans eagerly anticipate more insights before launch

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets