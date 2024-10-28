Diwali Cashback Alert: Google Pay's 'Laddoos' campaign offers ₹1001 reward opportunity
Google Pay introduces its "Laddoos" campaign, allowing users to earn cashback rewards up to Rs. 1,001 by completing specific transactions during the Diwali season.
Google Pay has rolled out a new Diwali-themed campaign called “Laddoos,” allowing users to earn up to ₹1,001 in cashback. This festive reward is available for users who complete certain types of transactions to collect six unique "Laddoos" by November 7, 2024.
To participate, open the Google Pay app, scroll down to find the Laddoos section under the Rewards tab, located just below ‘Referrals.' Users can then complete various transactions to collect the Laddoos. Eligible actions include:
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also read: Diwali 2024: Top 5 gadget gifts under ₹3,000 for loved ones
- Scanning and paying at a merchant with a minimum spend of Rs. 100
- Recharging a mobile or paying a bill, also with a minimum of Rs. 100
- Purchasing a gift card worth at least Rs. 200
- Paying a credit card bill through UPI
- Sending a Laddoo to a friend
Users can boost their chances by trying different transaction types. Additionally, they can request or send Laddoos to friends directly within the app to help complete their collection.
Also read: iPhone users, use these photography hacks to beautifully capture your memories this Diwali
For those aiming to receive the maximum Rs. 1,001 reward, it's essential to gather all six Laddoos by the campaign deadline. Google Pay notes that users won't receive additional Laddoos for repeated transactions with the same person or merchant on a single day.
Also read: iPhone 16 banned in country due to failed Apple promises, phones waiting for IMEI
Once all six Laddoos are collected, users can follow these steps to claim their reward:
1. Open Google Pay and navigate to the Laddoos section under 'Offers and Rewards.'
2. Tap “Claim Final Reward” and proceed to “Claim Reward.”
3. Scratch the reward card to reveal the cashback amount, which ranges between Rs. 51 and Rs. 1,001.
This festive cashback opportunity on Google Pay provides an engaging way for users to participate and enjoy rewards during the Diwali season. For further details, users can access more information within the app.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71730118651392