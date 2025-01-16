DJI replaces automatic no-fly zones with warnings for drones over airports, wildfires, and sensitive areas

DJI, the leading drone manufacturer, has announced a major change in how its drones interact with restricted areas in the United States. For over a decade, DJI drones came with a built-in software feature known as geofencing, which automatically restricted flights over sensitive locations like airports, power plants, and government buildings, including the White House. The system also prevented drones from flying over active wildfire zones, intended to reduce interference with emergency efforts.

However, in a recent decision, DJI is removing its automatic no-fly restrictions. The company will no longer enforce geofencing in these areas, replacing it with a warning that drone operators can choose to ignore. This move comes amid growing concerns about drone safety, particularly in light of an incident in Los Angeles, where a DJI drone disrupted efforts to combat wildfires.

DJI's new approach is framed as a way to give drone operators more control, allowing them to bypass the warning if they wish. In a blog post, the company emphasized that technologies like Remote ID, which tracks and broadcasts the location of drones and their operators, are now sufficient for authorities to enforce airspace regulations. DJI's global policy head, Adam Welsh, that this change reflects evolving tools that support the enforcement of existing rules, The Verge reported.

Controversial Incident Sparks Change

This shift in policy comes despite an incident where a DJI drone, weighing less than 250 grams, caused damage to a firefighting plane during the Los Angeles wildfires. The drone involved in the incident may not require Remote ID, complicating efforts to identify the operator. The FBI is now working to trace the source of the drone.

Historically, DJI introduced its geofencing system in 2013 as a voluntary safety feature, designed to help operators avoid flying into restricted zones unintentionally. The feature aimed to promote responsible flying near sensitive areas like government buildings, airports, and prisons.

Regulatory Changes and Rising Concerns

DJI's announcement comes at a time when California is facing a severe wildfire crisis. While drones have been a helpful tool in assessing damage and capturing footage in past wildfire incidents, concerns about their misuse are rising. The recent arrest of drone operators in wildfire zones and the disruption caused by a drone to firefighting operations have fueled concerns about drone safety.

In its statement, DJI noted that the change applies nationwide and aligns with recent Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations, which now require drones to broadcast a "license plate" through Remote ID. This new rule, effective since early 2024, provides authorities with better means to enforce safety measures.

While DJI's move has sparked some criticism, including from the company's former head of global policy, Brendan Schulman, who defended the safety benefits of geofencing, the company remains focused on the evolving regulatory landscape.

This change marks a significant shift in how DJI approaches airspace safety, raising important questions about balancing operator freedom with public safety.