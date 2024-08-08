 Dog tries to eat power bank, burns down house- Here's why you need to ‘battery-proof’ your home | Tech News
Here's a reminder as to why it's important to keep batteries safely in the house. A pet dog at a home in Tulsa, Oklahoma (USA) started a fire by chewing on a lithium-ion power bank for charging mobiles.

Aug 08 2024
The Tulsa Fire Department shared the video recording of the incident on their social media handles, advising people to be very careful with lithium-ion batteries. (Tulsa Fire Department/ Facebook)

A new fear has just unlocked for pet parents worldwide after the news of a pet dog literally burning down the house has been reported. Indoor home surveillance camera footage showcased that a pet dog at a home in Tulsa, Oklahoma (USA) was chewing on a lithium-ion power bank for charging mobiles, while sitting comfortably on a mattress in the living room. Soon after the dog bit into the power bank, a spark appeared scaring two dogs and a cat.

The power bank exploded and caught fire immediately. As it was kept on the mattress, which is highly flammable, the fire spread quickly, causing a lot of damage to the house. The Tulsa Fire Department shared the video recording of the incident on their social media handles, advising people to be very careful with lithium-ion batteries.

Thankfully, both the dogs and the cat escape unharmed through a “dog door”. The family members were safe and no injuries were reported. However, the home appeared in bad shape after the incident.

Watch video: Dogs starts fire by chewing on Lithium-ion Battery House Fire

Things to keep in mind if you have pets or children in the house

If you have pets or children in your home, it is highly recommended that you keep all battery powered gadgets out of their reach. Extra attention needs to be paid to make sure that pets or children can't reach for batteries while you are away. Lithium-ion batteries can cause severe physical damage when it explodes and it doesn't take a lot of effort to start a fire with a power bank. Also, batteries when ingested can be fatal for pets. So, pet parents need to be careful as to not leave TV or AC remotes with AAA batteries unattended. Small gadgets like smartwatches, fitness bands and TWS earbuds among others should always be kept securely in the house.

If there are old devices or batteries that are not used, it is best to dispose of them safely at a recycling centre.

