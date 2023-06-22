Home Tech News Domino's Pizza app to deliver orders without an address! Know all about the 'Pinpoint delivery' feature

Domino's Pizza app to deliver orders without an address! Know all about the 'Pinpoint delivery' feature

Domino's has brought a new update to its Pizza delivery app and it can now deliver orders without needing an address. Check out the Pinpoint delivery feature. It is only available in the USA currently.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 10:46 IST
Domino's pizza
View all Images
Domino's pizza app introduces ‘Domino's Pinpoint Delivery’ for address-free orders. (Hindustan Times)

Domino's Pizza, the renowned food retail chain, has recently unveiled a new feature for its app. Known as Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, this new feature was first reported by Business Insider. This feature aims to enhance convenience for users by enabling deliveries to any location without needing an address. Customers can now enjoy their favourite pizzas at public places such as parks, baseball fields, and beaches and not have to worry about finding the nearest landmark to order their meal.

Availability limited to the US

Currently, the new Pinpoint Delivery feature is exclusively available to users in the United States. The company has not disclosed any plans regarding the expansion of this feature to other markets.

How Does Domino's Pinpoint Delivery Work?

Customers who have the Domino's app can utilise the Domino's Pinpoint Delivery feature. By dropping a pin on the map within the app, users can request pizza delivery to "virtually anywhere" they choose.

Domino's proudly claims to be the first quick-service restaurant brand in the US to offer food delivery by using a pin location.

With Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, customers can have their orders delivered to dynamically created hyper-local spots, eliminating the need for a traditional address. This feature also includes the ability for customers to track their orders through the Domino's Tracker, view the driver's GPS location, receive estimated arrival times, and receive text alerts regarding their delivery status.

Moreover, when the delivery driver arrives at the designated pickup spot, Domino's will notify customers. At this point, customers can activate a visual signal on their phone, making it easier for the driver to identify them.

Christopher Thomas-Moore, the Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Domino's, expressed enthusiasm about the new feature. He stated, "We're constantly striving to improve customer experiences and make them more convenient," he said, "and Domino's Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that."

Moore further added, "As a brand, we embrace delivery innovation at our core, and we're thrilled to provide customers with this new delivery option. By enabling them to receive their orders almost anywhere with just a pin drop, we solve the address limitation. Domino's Pinpoint Delivery ensures that customers can enjoy their favourite menu items wherever their adventures take them, whether it's a day at the beach or a picnic in the park. We're making pizza more accessible than ever before."

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 10:45 IST
