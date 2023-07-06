Home Tech News Double Solar Storm THREAT looming for Earth; Can trigger intense aurora display

Double Solar Storm THREAT looming for Earth; Can trigger intense aurora display

Two solar storms, also known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), are partially headed towards Earth. These CMEs have the potential to carry up to a billion tons of plasma consisting of charged particles.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 06 2023, 10:39 IST
Do all solar activities like solar storms, CME, impact Earth? This is what NASA says
Solar flare
1/5 Sun is a source of energy and a lot of activities keep on happening on the fireball. But can Earth be impacted by solar activities? Before we tell you that, it is important to know what solar activity is? According to NASA, solar flares, coronal mass ejections, high-speed solar wind, and solar energetic particles are all forms of solar activity. All solar activity is driven by the solar magnetic field. (NASA)
Solar flare
2/5 Solar flares impact Earth only when they occur on the side of the sun facing Earth. Because flares are made of photons, they travel out directly from the flare site, so if we can see the flare, we can be impacted by it. (Pixabay)
Solar Flare
3/5 Coronal mass ejections, also called CMEs, are large clouds of plasma and magnetic field that erupt from the sun. These clouds can erupt in any direction, and then continue on in that direction, plowing right through the solar wind. Only when the cloud is aimed at Earth will the CME hit Earth and therefore cause impacts. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 High-speed solar wind streams come from areas on the sun known as coronal holes. These holes can form anywhere on the sun and usually, only when they are closer to the solar equator, do the winds they produce impact Earth. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Solar energetic particles are high-energy charged particles, primarily thought to be released by shocks formed at the front of coronal mass ejections and solar flares. When a CME cloud plows through the solar wind, high velocity solar energetic particles can be produced and because they are charged, they must follow the magnetic field lines that pervade the space between the Sun and the Earth. Therefore, only the charged particles that follow magnetic field lines that intersect the Earth will result in impacts. (NASA)
Solar Storm
View all Images
Solar storm duo to trigger spectacular Earthly auroras this week. (Pixabay)

As the United States celebrated Independence Day on July 4, the Sun put on its own spectacular firework display, heralding the arrival of two solar storms or coronal mass ejections (CMEs). NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) captured the incoming CME clouds, revealing their partially directed trajectory towards Earth. CMEs consist of charged solar particles and magnetic fields, with some containing up to a billion tons of plasma.

NASA predicts that the impact of these ionised gas ejections, or plasma, will reach Earth by Friday, July 7. When the charged particles within CMEs interact with Earth's magnetic field, or magnetosphere, they can trigger geomagnetic storms, reports Space.com. These disturbances have the potential to disrupt power grids, communication infrastructure, and satellite-based services like GPS.

Double solar storm to arrive tomorrow

Video of both CMEs captured by SOHO's Large Angle and Spectrometric Coronagraph Experiment (LASCO) was tweeted by space weather physicist Tamitha Skov. Skov referred to the approaching storms as a "double punch" of solar activity and stated that the second storm would catch up to the first, culminating in an impact likely to occur on July 7. Skov also shared NASA model runs created by Chris Stubenrauch, showcasing the CMEs' trajectories and emphasising their potential effects on Earth.

The initial CME, moving at a slower pace, is predicted to arrive before 8 am (EDT) on Friday, primarily heading towards the northeast. The second CME, travelling more rapidly, is expected to have a more direct impact on Earth, veering slightly southward. Its arrival is anticipated in the early hours of July 7. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), these CMEs could generate a G-1 level geomagnetic storm, which is categorised as a modest event capable of generating power grid irregularities and affecting satellite operations.

While the festive fireworks of Independence Day have subsided, the CMEs could produce another spectacular show, this time in the Earth's atmosphere. When charged particles travel along Earth's magnetic field lines within the magnetosphere, they generate vibrant and colourful displays known as auroras. Normally visible only at high latitudes near the poles, these potent CMEs might produce auroras visible at lower mid-latitudes. The NOAA underlines that auroras associated with G-1 geomagnetic storms can frequently be seen in the United States as far south as Michigan and Maine.

As we eagerly await the arrival of these solar storms, their potential impact on our planet's magnetosphere and the stunning auroras they may create captivate the imagination of skywatchers worldwide.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jul, 10:39 IST

More From This Section

Asteroid warning! Aircraft-sized space rock approaching Earth at fearsome speed TODAY
06 July 2023
"Blazing meteors" seen crashing into the Sun for the first time ever; Know what it is
05 July 2023
880-foot to just 31-foot wide, as many as 5 asteroids approaching Earth, NASA says
05 July 2023
CME attack threatens Earth with DANGEROUS solar storm, shows NASA SOHO; 1-2 punch likely
05 July 2023
Change asteroid orbit one scoop at a time to save Earth? Forget NASA DART? Shocking answer here
05 July 2023
NASA warning! A Mammoth skyscraper-sized asteroid to approach the Earth today
05 July 2023
The US developing asteroids as a strike weapon, says expert; check out this 'celestial weapon'
05 July 2023
Parker Solar Probe reveals secrets of the solar wind, which sparks geomagnetic storms on Earth
04 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone
Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets