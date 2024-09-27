 Downloading free movie? You may become victim of ‘Peaklight’: What is it and how it works | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Downloading free movie? You may become victim of ‘Peaklight’: What is it and how it works

Downloading free movie? You may become victim of ‘Peaklight’: What is it and how it works

Cybersecurity firm Mandiant has warned that new malware, Peaklight, is targeting illegal movie downloaders and posing significant risks to Windows PCs through undetectable memory-based attacks.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 27 2024, 15:50 IST
Icon
Security alert: 12 malicious apps with vajra spy malware target Android users; 6 were on Google Play Store
Downloading free movie? You may become victim of ‘Peaklight’: What is it and how it works
1/6 1. Google Play Store Security: Despite Google Play Protect, 6 malicious apps with the VajraSpy malware, linked to espionage, infiltrated the platform. They are posing a significant threat to users' data and privacy. (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Malicious App Identification: ESET researchers identified apps like Rafaqat, Privee Talk, and MeetMe as carriers of the VajraSpy malware. These apps, disguised as messaging or news apps, specifically targeted users. (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Data Extraction Capability: Once downloaded, VajraSpy infiltrates smartphones, extracting sensitive data such as contacts, messages, files, device location, and installed apps, highlighting the severity of the security breach. (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Google's Removal Actions: Although Google has removed most of these apps from the Play Store, users are strongly advised to delete them immediately from their own smartphones to mitigate the risk of data theft and other potential consequences. (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. User Vigilance Measures: Users are urged to scrutinize app permissions, checking for any unusual requests for personal information. Additionally, reviews, download numbers, and thorough reading of app descriptions help users identify and avoid potentially harmful apps. (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Preventive Measures: To enhance security, users should only download apps from reputable sources, ensuring the app's legitimacy and minimizing the risk of falling victim to malicious activities. Side-loading apps from unknown sources is very dangerous. (unsplash)
Downloading free movie? You may become victim of ‘Peaklight’: What is it and how it works
icon View all Images
Hackers are using Peaklight malware to infect Windows PCs through illegal movie downloads, warns Mandiant. (Pexels)

A recent warning from Google's cybersecurity firm Mandiant highlights a new malware strain named Peaklight, specifically aimed at individuals who engage in pirated movie downloads. This malware presents serious risks, not only from potential legal issues but also from exposure to harmful software that can severely compromise Windows computers.

What is Peaklight Malware?

According to Mandiant's blog post (via Times of India), Peaklight operates stealthily within a computer's memory, making detection challenging as it leaves no trace on the hard drive. Researchers describe it as a memory-only dropper that executes a PowerShell-based downloader, referred to as PEAKLIGHT. This downloader is capable of fetching additional malicious software onto the compromised system, heightening the threat posed to users.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Also read: Google Gemini-powered Smart Replies coming to Gmail- All details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Mandiant explains that Peaklight employs a covert PowerShell script to introduce more malware onto infected devices. This approach allows cybercriminals to deliver various harmful programs, including Lumma Stealer, Hijack Loader, and CryptBot. These programs are available as services for rent, enabling attackers to steal sensitive data or seize control of affected systems.

How Cybercriminals Deploy Peaklight

Cybercriminals have developed tactics to distribute Peaklight through deceptive movie downloads. They conceal dangerous Windows shortcut files (LNKs) within ZIP folders masquerading as popular films. When a user opens these files, a series of harmful actions unfolds:

Also read: Apple October event 2024: New M4 Macs, iPads expected; iPhone SE 4, Watch SE 3 to arrive in 2025

1. Connection to a Hidden Source: The LNK file establishes a link to a content delivery network (CDN), where it retrieves harmful JavaScript code. This code executes directly in the computer's memory, bypassing detection on the hard drive.

2. Activation of the Downloader: The JavaScript triggers a PowerShell script named Peaklight, setting off a chain reaction that facilitates the malware's spread.

3. Downloading Additional Threats: Acting as a downloader, Peaklight fetches further malware from a remote server, including programs like Lumma Stealer, Hijack Loader, and CryptBot, which can compromise user data or grant attackers control over the system.

Also read: WhatsApp users to soon get filters in app's built-in camera, here's what we know

The report emphasises that Peaklight's operation within the computer's memory (RAM) enhances its stealth. Traditional antivirus solutions often focus on hard drive scans, making it difficult to detect this type of threat. 

Mandiant researchers Aaron Lee and Praveeth D'Souza state, “PEAKLIGHT is an obfuscated PowerShell-based downloader that forms part of a multi-stage execution chain that checks for the presence of ZIP archives in hard-coded file paths. If these archives are absent, the downloader contacts a CDN site to download the remotely hosted archive file and saves it to the disk.” 

Users are advised to exercise caution when downloading content from unauthorised sources to avoid falling victim to malware like Peaklight.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 15:50 IST
Trending: samsung galaxy buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check out sale date, bank offers, discounts, and more bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it openai's cto mira murati resigns, two other key executives to also leave intel launches xeon 6 processor and gaudi 3 ai accelerator to help enterprises scale ai cost-effectively wiz in talk to sell shares at $20 billion valuation after declining google deal oneplus and oppo users can now enjoy spotify music without interrupting gaming sessions- details jio vs airtel vs vi: best monthly plans with maximum daily data meta orion ar glasses break cover: what is it and how it can change the way you work
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals massive gameplay, shorter main story, and endless side content for players- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Know what’s Free Gun Skin Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Know what’s Free Gun Skin Event
Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online update arriving soon with ongoing in game rewards for players
GTA 5 new PC update rolls out following BattlEye anti-cheat integration and players’ concerns

GTA 5 new PC update rolls out following BattlEye anti-cheat integration and players’ concerns
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise Pro 5 and other smartwatches with early discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise Pro 5 and other smartwatches with early discounts

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets