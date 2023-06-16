Dream up a new room design with this cool AI tool

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has been a game changer for many people. Every other day, a new platform emerges that turns a cumbersome task into a piece of cake with the help of machine learning and advanced algorithms. Today, you can write essays, generate images, create an itinerary for a vacation, and even write complicated codes for a program using AI. And if that wasn't enough, now here's an AI tool that can design your room for you. Meet Fotor, the AI room design tool.

This tool is for those who do not wish to spend a fortune on interior design or spend hours working with them to finalize a design that they will like. Instead, this AI tool can be utilized as an assistant to bring your idea to life.

According to the website, it can generate house and room design ideas in minutes by offering professional 3D AI interior design images. The tool can design specific customized rooms that are filled with the specified furniture you want. You can also choose the color of the room you want.

Once done, you can take a 3D tour of the room to further customize the minor details till you come up with the ideal room for your home.

How Fotor works

Fotor is primarily an AI-based text-to-image generator. It has been pre-trained by millions of popular images, as per the company. The platform thus understands the text prompts that highlight the specifics of the room and then brings it to reality. The more details of the room you enter, the better the final render.

You can also optimize your room design generation by uploading a picture of your room and Fotor will automatically generate room design ideas based on your interior style. There is also an Android and iOS app that you can use to conveniently use the AI platform.

Further, you can also sort through popular interior design ideas on the platform to find something others already like. These designs have been sorted into categories such as modern, minimalist, bohemian, and more.

There is a free version of the platform that lets you access basic tools, but you can also pay either $3.33 a month for the Fotor Pro, or $7.49 a month for Fotor Pro+. The difference between Fotor Pro and Fotor Pro+ is that the latter gets 10GB cloud storage and 300 credits a month while the former gets 2GB cloud storage and 100 credits a month.