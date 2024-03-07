 Dreaming of space? NASA now accepting astronaut applications; Know requirements for signing up | Tech News
NASA has announced the opening of applications for aspiring astronauts, offering the chance to participate in missions to the moon and potentially Mars. Know the requirements for signing up for NASA’s space missions.

By: HT TECH
Mar 07 2024, 14:55 IST
NASA
Join the ranks of space pioneers! NASA's call for astronaut applications beckons aspiring explorers to reach for the stars. (NASA)
NASA has called for new astronauts, offering the opportunity to journey to the moon and potentially even Mars! With applications due on April 2, U.S. citizens with a passion for space exploration are encouraged to apply for this prestigious role that promises to push the boundaries of human discovery.

NASA astronaut applications: Requirements

The requirements for aspiring astronauts are demanding, reflecting the rigorous training and expertise needed for space missions. Applicants must hold a master's degree in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM), possess three years of professional experience, medical residency, or 1,000 pilot-in-command hours for pilots, and pass a comprehensive long-duration physical examination.

Successful candidates will join NASA's elite team of astronauts, embarking on groundbreaking missions to explore uncharted territories such as the lunar south pole. As NASA advances its plans for lunar exploration and beyond, new astronauts will play a pivotal role in pushing the boundaries of human exploration farther into space than ever before, potentially becoming the first humans to set foot on Mars.

The selection process for astronaut candidates is highly competitive, with thousands of applicants vying for a limited number of spots. Once selected, candidates undergo intensive basic training, honing essential astronaut skills such as spacewalking, operating spacecraft, and controlling robotic arms.

NASA's rich history of astronaut recruitment dates back to 1959, with 360 individuals selected as astronaut candidates over the years. These pioneers have contributed to numerous space missions, including those to the International Space Station and beyond.

Today, opportunities for space exploration abound, with missions ranging from lunar expeditions to long-duration flights on the International Space Station. Astronauts may have the chance to fly aboard spacecraft such as SpaceX's Crew Dragon, Boeing's Starliner, or Russia's Soyuz for missions to low Earth orbit, while moon missions will utilize spacecraft like SpaceX's Starship or Blue Origin's Blue Moon.

What if you're not eligible?

For those unable to qualify with NASA, alternative opportunities for space travel exist, including commercial spaceflight ventures offered by companies like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin. Additionally, other space agencies participating in Artemis and ISS missions recruit their own astronauts, providing diverse avenues for aspiring space explorers to realize their dreams of venturing beyond Earth's atmosphere.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 14:55 IST
