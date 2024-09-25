Duolingo launches AI video call chatbot, mini games and more at Duocon 2024- Details

Duolingo, the popular language-learning platform, announced a series of new features during its annual Duocon 2024 event. These updates include AI-powered tools and an expansion of its learning offerings, aiming to enhance user experience in language, music, and mathematics education. One of the highlights was the introduction of an AI chatbot, which allows users to engage in realistic conversations through simulated video calls.

Duocon 2024: AI-Powered Video Calls Feature

At the conference, Duolingo revealed that the new video call feature, "Video Call with Lily," is now available for subscribers of the Duolingo Max tier. This tool lets users converse with Lily, a well-known virtual character, providing an immersive, interactive experience. The company explained that the feature adapts to the user's skill level, making it accessible to both beginners and advanced learners. Currently, the feature supports conversations in English, Spanish, and French, with plans to expand further.

Also read: ChatGPT just became more human-like: Now supports 5 new voices, accents, and remembers where you live

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Duolingo Max, launched last year, includes AI-powered learning features and is currently available in several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. The company plans to roll out this subscription in more regions in the future. The subscription costs $29.99 per month or $239.99 annually for a family plan. The goal of this feature is to create an environment where users can practise conversations in real-world scenarios, boosting language proficiency.

Also read: Indian government issues warning for these Microsoft users, check details here

Duolingo's Interactive Learning with Adventures

Another significant announcement was the launch of "Adventures," a mini-game feature designed to help users practise language skills through interactive storylines. These storylines simulate real-life situations, such as ordering food or navigating travel checkpoints. Through these scenarios, users can practise language in a functional context, making their learning more practical and relevant.

Also read: Blocked accounts on X can still see your posts; Know why this may compromise with your privacy

Additionally, Duolingo is expanding its music courses in collaboration with Loog, a manufacturer of portable musical instruments. This partnership introduces a three-octave digital piano, allowing users to practise music lessons directly on the platform. The Duolingo x Loog Piano is priced at $249 and can be pre-ordered from the company's website.

These new features highlight Duolingo's continued efforts to innovate and improve its educational offerings for users across the globe.