 Durex India customer data leaked; Security flaw exposes sensitive details of hundreds online | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Durex India customer data leaked; Security flaw exposes sensitive details of hundreds online

Durex India customer data leaked; Security flaw exposes sensitive details of hundreds online

Durex India's website has leaked hundreds of customers' sensitive data online due to a security flaw. This breach exposes personal details and raises concerns about privacy and data protection.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 29 2024, 14:33 IST
Durex India customer data leaked
Durex India accidentally exposed customer data due to a security flaw on its website. (X, Pexels)

Durex India has inadvertently revealed personal details of its customers, including their names, phone numbers, email addresses, shipping addresses, and order specifics. The breach, affecting hundreds of customers, was reported this week by security researcher Sourajeet Majumder to TechCrunch.

Authentication Flaw Identified

The issue originated from inadequate authentication measures on Durex India's order confirmation page. This vulnerability allowed unauthorised access to sensitive customer information. While the exact number of affected individuals is not confirmed, evidence indicates that numerous customers' details were exposed due to this oversight.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999₹116,000
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: No more spam calls: Truecaller comes on WearOS, brings call management and caller Id directly to your wrist

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

TechCrunch verified Majumder's findings and confirmed that the exposed data was still accessible online. The publication chose to omit certain specifics to avoid aiding potential malicious actors. When approached for comment, Ravi Bhatnagar, a spokesperson for Durex's parent company Reckitt, did not provide a response or disclose any plans to enhance data security.

Potential Risks and Alerts

Majumder warned that the leaked data could facilitate identity theft and lead to harassment. He also informed India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which acknowledged his alert. Majumder highlighted the broader risks associated with such data breaches, including potential social harassment and moral policing of affected individuals.

Also read: 42,000 to repair mobile that costs 38,700 now"> "Sorry about motherboard issues": OnePlus responds after asking 42,000 to repair mobile that costs 38,700 now

Reckitt Benckiser's Financial Decline

In related news, Reckitt Benckiser, the parent company of Durex, saw a significant drop in its share price by over 12 percent today, according to a City A.M report. The decline follows the company's failure to meet analysts' expectations for 2023. Operating profit fell to £2.5 billion from £3.2 billion the previous year. The company attributed this shortfall to an underestimation of trade spending in two Middle Eastern markets and a decrease in demand for cold and flu products.

Also read: Google Photos to bring easy preset video editing tools: Know what it is and how it works

Reckitt reported a 1.2 percent  decline in quarterly like-for-like net revenue, missing the anticipated 1.6 percent growth forecasted by analysts. Kris Licht, CEO of Reckitt, acknowledged the unsatisfactory performance in the fourth quarter but expressed optimism for 2024 and beyond.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 14:33 IST
Tags:
Trending: “never work for an indian manager”: microsoft employee based in europe ‘warns’ in reddit post apple iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ event set for september 9: apple watch ultra 3, airpods 4, and everything you can expect bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it reddit takes on meta and google by using ads based on topics — not your data instagram users may soon lose their favourite filter as meta gears up for major shift google keep rolls out new useful ai-backed feature for android users: what is it and how it works google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature wikipedia makes an ‘awkward’ request for donations in india macbook pro, philips smart lighting to playfit slim, 5 smart devices for your home whatsapp launching ar filters and effects for apple users: transform your video calls like never before
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free
GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline
GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider

GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28: Know how to get free and exclusive rewards for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

PlayStation 5

5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Astro Bot

Must-play PS5 games releasing later this year (fall and winter 2024)
Asteroid

5 massive asteroids set to fly by Earth soon; NASA reveals speed, size, distance, more
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets