Dyson OnTrac headphones to launch in India on this date: All details here

Dyson, renowned for its smart home appliances such as straighteners, air purifiers and vacuum cleaners, has ventured into the audio market with its new headphones, Dyson OnTrac. These headphones are set to launch in India on 23rd September, and to mark the occasion, the company has appointed Indian artist Badshah as the brand ambassador.

Also Read: Google will now help you turn your notes into podcast, new AI-backed Audio Overview feature rolling out

Dyson OnTrac Headphones With ANC: Availability

Dyson is making the headphones available in select Dyson Demo stores starting today, 12th September. You can also pre-register and pre-order them on the Dyson India website.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Dyson OnTrac Headphones: What to Expect

The Dyson OnTrac headphones feature noise cancellation and are over-ear. A key highlight of these headphones is their customisability, with Dyson stating that users can personalise them with up to 2,000 colour combinations, including ear cushions and outer caps, to suit their style. Dyson also claims the headphones offer up to two weeks of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) on a single charge.

Also Read: Top 5 everyday laptops from Asus, Dell and others around ₹50,000

Speaking on the development, Ankit Jain, Managing Director, Dyson India said: “Dyson has huge ambitions to disrupt both the audio category and industry – evidenced by the Dyson OnTrac headphones, unveiled earlier this year. These headphones deliver exceptional sound quality through a high-performance design, underpinned by over 30 years of aero-acoustic research. To celebrate the Dyson OnTrac headphones launch across India, it is our great pleasure to announce our first Dyson OnTrac™ headphones Ambassador, Badshah.

Badshah, commenting on the same, said, "Music is my life, and I believe in the power of exceptional sound. Dyson's commitment to pushing boundaries fits perfectly with my own artistic approach. Their products are not only technologically advanced but also visually appealing, which perfectly aligns with my aesthetics and vision."

Also Read: Sony PS5 Pro vs PS5: Why the price hike and is it worth paying more?