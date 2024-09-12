 Dyson OnTrac headphones to launch in India on this date: All details here | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Dyson OnTrac headphones to launch in India on this date: All details here

Dyson OnTrac headphones to launch in India on this date: All details here

Dyson's OnTrac headphones are set to launch in India on September 23 – here's everything you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 16:17 IST
Dyson OnTrac headphones
Dyson OnTrac headphones are coming to India. (Dyson )

Dyson, renowned for its smart home appliances such as straighteners, air purifiers and vacuum cleaners, has ventured into the audio market with its new headphones, Dyson OnTrac. These headphones are set to launch in India on 23rd September, and to mark the occasion, the company has appointed Indian artist Badshah as the brand ambassador.

Also Read: Google will now help you turn your notes into podcast, new AI-backed Audio Overview feature rolling out

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
41% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹88,999₹149,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,998₹119,999
Buy now

Dyson OnTrac Headphones With ANC: Availability

Dyson is making the headphones available in select Dyson Demo stores starting today, 12th September. You can also pre-register and pre-order them on the Dyson India website.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Dyson OnTrac Headphones: What to Expect

The Dyson OnTrac headphones feature noise cancellation and are over-ear. A key highlight of these headphones is their customisability, with Dyson stating that users can personalise them with up to 2,000 colour combinations, including ear cushions and outer caps, to suit their style. Dyson also claims the headphones offer up to two weeks of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) on a single charge.

Also Read: Top 5 everyday laptops from Asus, Dell and others around 50,000

Speaking on the development, Ankit Jain, Managing Director, Dyson India said: “Dyson has huge ambitions to disrupt both the audio category and industry – evidenced by the Dyson OnTrac headphones, unveiled earlier this year. These headphones deliver exceptional sound quality through a high-performance design, underpinned by over 30 years of aero-acoustic research. To celebrate the Dyson OnTrac headphones launch across India, it is our great pleasure to announce our first Dyson OnTrac™ headphones Ambassador, Badshah.

Badshah, commenting on the same, said, "Music is my life, and I believe in the power of exceptional sound. Dyson's commitment to pushing boundaries fits perfectly with my own artistic approach. Their products are not only technologically advanced but also visually appealing, which perfectly aligns with my aesthetics and vision."

Also Read: Sony PS5 Pro vs PS5: Why the price hike and is it worth paying more?

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 16:16 IST
Tags:
Trending: iit graduate with 100 crore salary was fired by elon musk, now has his own ai firm apple’s launch season might not be over: after iphone 16 this month, ipad mini, m4 macs expected in october bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to get new features on… ios 18 releasing on monday, but iphone users can stick to ios 17 for a while samsung galaxy s24 series, galaxy s23 series and others to get the new ai features with one ui 6.1.1 update pune doctor joins whatsapp group, loses 12000000: here’s what happened dyson launches new airwrap, hair dryer, wet cleaner, and headphones ahead of festive season in india- all details set up windows 11 like a pro: 10 things you must do on your new laptop microsoft paint app on windows 11 now offers easy background removal; know how to use it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

ps5 pro

Sony PS5 Pro vs PS5: Why the price hike and is it worth paying more?
Red Dead Redemption: Unlock all 22 outfits and boost your rank with these essential tips and tricks

Red Dead Redemption: Unlock all 22 outfits and boost your rank with these essential tips and tricks
PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success

PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success: Why Rockstar Games should avoid Black Myth: Wukong’s mistakes
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is almost here – Release date, gameplay, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets