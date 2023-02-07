Early Valentine's Day deals: iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, Echo Show and more
From iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE to Echo Show - check these interesting gift ideas for your special one on Valentine’s Day.
Valentine's Day is near and you should start looking for the perfect gift for your loved one. In fact, it is a perfect occasion to show your love by gifting something valuable or unique. If you're looking for a gift that communicates the right message and you don't want to end up buying obvious gifts such as flowers and chocolates, then here are some thoughtful ones that you can consider- useful gadgets! You can never go wrong with gadgets. From iPhone 14 to Apple Watch SE, check out the list here.
Early Valentine's Day deals
- iPhone 14: If you are looking for a premium smartphone for your loved one who is a fan of an iPhone, then this iPhone 14 deal is perfect for you. You can buy an iPhone 14 on AT&T for just $0. Wondering how? It is a conditional deal that requires you to trade-in an old smartphone. Check the deal here.
- Apple Watch SE: The second Gen Apple Watch SE is currently priced at $270.10 on Amazon for GPS + Cellular 44mm variant. Moreover, it provides several safety and health features. Check the deal here.
- Echo Show: Echo Show 5 is available with a massive discount of 47 percent on Amazon! You can buy it this Valentine's for just $44.9 against the earlier listed price of $84.9! Check the deal here.
- Apple AirPods: The 3rd Generation of Apple AirPods is available at $198.94 on Amazon. It offers up to 30 hours of Battery Life, quick access to Siri, in-ear detection, automatic switching between devices, and a lot more. Check the deal here.
- Kindle Paperwhite: If your loved one likes to read, then KIndle PaperWhite is the greatest gift. It is available for just $104.99 with 25 percent discount on Amazon. It was earlier priced are $139.99. Check the deal here.
