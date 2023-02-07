    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Early Valentine's Day deals: iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, Echo Show and more

    Early Valentine's Day deals: iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, Echo Show and more

    From iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE to Echo Show - check these interesting gift ideas for your special one on Valentine’s Day.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 07 2023, 23:29 IST
    Best smartphones under 15000: Samsung Galaxy F04, Oppo K10 to Motorola G62 5G, check them out
    Samsung Galaxy F04
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy F04: Powered by MediaTek P35 chipset, it comes with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature, Android 12, 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, and more. The device is available in two stylish colours- Jade Purple and Opal Green in 4GB+64GB storage variant and is priced at Rs. 9499. Galaxy F04 is available on Samsung.com, Flipkart and select retail outlets. (Samsung)
    Poco M4 Pro
    2/5 Poco M4 Pro costs Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, Rs. 16,499 for 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 17,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/5 Oppo K10: Currently available at a discounted rate of 13990, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone can also be availed using the exchange and bank offers on Flipkart. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and gets a 6.59 inch display, triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery, among others. (HT Tech)
    Realme 9 5G
    4/5 Realme 9 5G: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Realme 9 5G is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted rate of Rs. 15999. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset, the phone gets a 6.5 inch display, triple rear camera setup, 5000mAH battery, and more. (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/5 Motorola G62 5G: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is currently priced at Rs. 14999 on Flipkart. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, the phone gets a 6.55 inch display, triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery, and more. (Motorola)
    Early Valentine's Day deals
    View all Images
    Early Valentine's Day deals: Looking for something special to gift your loved one, check these options. (HT Tech )

    Valentine's Day is near and you should start looking for the perfect gift for your loved one. In fact, it is a perfect occasion to show your love by gifting something valuable or unique. If you're looking for a gift that communicates the right message and you don't want to end up buying obvious gifts such as flowers and chocolates, then here are some thoughtful ones that you can consider- useful gadgets! You can never go wrong with gadgets. From iPhone 14 to Apple Watch SE, check out the list here.

    Early Valentine's Day deals

    • iPhone 14: If you are looking for a premium smartphone for your loved one who is a fan of an iPhone, then this iPhone 14 deal is perfect for you. You can buy an iPhone 14 on AT&T for just $0. Wondering how? It is a conditional deal that requires you to trade-in an old smartphone. Check the deal here.
    • Apple Watch SE: The second Gen Apple Watch SE is currently priced at $270.10 on Amazon for GPS + Cellular 44mm variant. Moreover, it provides several safety and health features. Check the deal here.
    • Echo Show: Echo Show 5 is available with a massive discount of 47 percent on Amazon! You can buy it this Valentine's for just $44.9 against the earlier listed price of $84.9! Check the deal here.
    • Apple AirPods: The 3rd Generation of Apple AirPods is available at $198.94 on Amazon. It offers up to 30 hours of Battery Life, quick access to Siri, in-ear detection, automatic switching between devices, and a lot more. Check the deal here.
    • Kindle Paperwhite: If your loved one likes to read, then KIndle PaperWhite is the greatest gift. It is available for just $104.99 with 25 percent discount on Amazon. It was earlier priced are $139.99. Check the deal here.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 07 Feb, 23:27 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum