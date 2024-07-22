Elon Musk mocks Microsoft's global outage in new AI fashion show video, Tim Cook also walk the ramp: Watch

In a not-so-surprising way, Elon Musk has yet again made headlines for sharing an AI fashion video that mocks former Microsoft CEO, Bill Gates. Musk is already known for sharing sceptical memes on the X (formerly Twitter) platform mocking any recent tech event, scandals, and others. However, in this recent AI-made video, Musk directly showcases Bill Gates holding a board showing “Blue Screen of Death.” Know what the AI fashion show video was all about

Elon Musk shares AI fashion show video

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, has shared a video on the X platform with the caption “High time for an AI fashion show.” The shared post is an AI-generated video which showcases famous tech figures and world leaders in several different costumes and avatars. The AI fashion show includes faces such as the President of the United States, Joe Biden, Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Narendra Modi, and other world leaders. Additionally, the video also included several tech company leaders such as Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk himself.

High time for an AI fashion show pic.twitter.com/ra6cHQ4AAu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2024

While the video included major fashion trends and tech company leaders, the most attention-grabbing costume was of Bill Gates which was showcased at the end. Gates was showcased holding a board which said “Runway of Power,” however, later it was changed to the “Blue Screen of Death.” This particular scene in the video created a huge fuss as Musk directly mocked Microsoft's global outage which occurred last Friday, July 19. The Microsoft Global outage had a huge impact all over the world as several Windows devices went on a spiralling loop of rebooting due to the Crowdstrike update. The outage impacted airline services, banks, IT sectors and others, giving everyone an early weekend.

On the other hand, the video does look quite fun with Elon Musk wearing an X shorts that instantly converts into a Tesla suit. India Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was also shown wearing a colourful outfit and sunglasses with a tikka on the forehead.

