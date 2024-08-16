Elon Musk’s Grok AI bot is generating controversial images, but he thinks it is the ‘most fun AI’

Elon Musk's AI bot, Grok, now features a new image generator, and people are creating truly bizarre images using it. Right from former US President Donald Trump holding an assault rifle as the Twin Towers collapse in the background, to Bill Gates snorting cocaine, and even Pikachu going on a murder spree—Grok's image generator seems to have very few filters. It is even generating images that feature copyrighted brands. Currently, Grok is only available to X Premium users, who must pay ₹900 per month for access.

X Users Are Wondering: Where Are The ‘AI Guardrails'?

We have seen how controversial AI image generators from the likes of Google's Gemini and OpenAI have been. This is why AI giants have strict “guardrails” in place to prevent their models from generating offensive content and other problematic images. However, with Grok, things seem a bit ambiguous. In fact, Elon Musk has described Grok as the “most fun AI in the world.”

Grok will let you make anything right now

In light of this, people have shared varying opinions on Grok's new capabilities. “This is simply the only real truth telling AI model on planet earth. Thank you for taking on woke ideology directly Elon,” a X user @AlexFinnx, said. While many others have raised concerns about Grok's copyright issues, pointing out that it is generating images of copyrighted IPs like Mario, Star Wars, The Matrix, and more.

Grok Claims It Can't Generate Copyrighted Content or Nudes

According to a report by The Guardian, Grok reportedly states that it cannot generate nude images or content that “intentionally” violates copyrights. That said, it would not be surprising if regulatory bodies step in soon, especially considering that people are even generating raunchy images of politicians like Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, as well as celebrities like Taylor Swift. But so far, Elon Musk seems to be celebrating the bot's abilities and is continually sharing images created by Grok.

uhh - hey grok?



i think you might get sued. pic.twitter.com/XDBgFNGgTs — Silicon Jungle (@JungleSilicon) August 14, 2024

