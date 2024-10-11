Can you imagine going to an event only to see a humanoid robot serving drinks, and even posing for photos? Well, the “future” is certainly here, and Elon Musk has a big part to play in it. At the Tesla ‘We, Robot' event, attendees were awestruck to see Tesla's humanoid robot—Optimus—serving drinks and having conversations while at it.

For those uninitiated, Tesla's humanoid robot project isn't new; the first generation. Early demos were shown in 2021, and Optimus Gen 1, was unveiled in March 2022, and subsequently, Tesla launched Optimus Gen 2 in December 2023. Since then, we have seen the robot doing a myriad of things—from boiling eggs, to folding shirts, to doing yoga, and now, serving drinks to people and having full-blown conversations.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Optimus just made me a drink pic.twitter.com/Pn9hfhrFDi — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) October 11, 2024

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro models beat standard models in sales, AI features may shift the tide

Tesla Optimus Serving Drinks: How Was It Made Possible?

Tesla Optimus is an autonomous robot based on an AI-first approach. It uses an approach that allows it to self-calibrate its arms and legs and uses inference hardware to make fully bipedal robots—able to do things on their own.

Musk even called it the “biggest product ever of any kind.”

“It's just a robot with arms and legs instead of a robot with wheels. And we've made a lot of progress with Optimus. And as you can see, we started with someone, um, in a robot suit, and then we progressed dramatically year after year.”

“You're really going to have something spectacular. Something that anyone can own. So you can have your own personal R2D2 or C3PO,” Musk said.

Also Read: Ratan Tata was once hired by IBM, used their device to create a CV for job at…

Can You Buy Tesla Optimus, and What Would It Cost?

Musk was quick to point out that in the future, you would be able to buy a Tesla Optimus for personal use. But what would it cost? “Probably $20,000 to $30,000 in the long term,” Musk said. “It'll do anything you want. So, it can be a teacher, it can walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, serve drinks—whatever you can think of, they will do. And yeah, it's going to be awesome.”

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 big upgrades to expect in Apple mid-ranger