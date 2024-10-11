 Elon Musk’s Optimus AI robot wows guests by serving drinks; To cost around ₹25 lakh | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Elon Musk’s Optimus AI robot wows guests by serving drinks; To cost around 25 lakh

Elon Musk’s Optimus AI robot wows guests by serving drinks; To cost around 25 lakh

At the Tesla ‘We, Robot’ event, attendees were awestruck to see Tesla’s AI humanoid robot—Optimus—serving drinks and having conversations while at it.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 11 2024, 13:03 IST
Elon Musk’s Optimus AI robot wows guests by serving drinks; To cost around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh
Tesla Optimus serving drinks to guests at the We, Robot event. (Tesla)

Can you imagine going to an event only to see a humanoid robot serving drinks, and even posing for photos? Well, the “future” is certainly here, and Elon Musk has a big part to play in it. At the Tesla ‘We, Robot' event, attendees were awestruck to see Tesla's humanoid robot—Optimus—serving drinks and having conversations while at it.

For those uninitiated, Tesla's humanoid robot project isn't new; the first generation. Early demos were shown in 2021, and Optimus Gen 1, was unveiled in March 2022, and subsequently, Tesla launched Optimus Gen 2 in December 2023. Since then, we have seen the robot doing a myriad of things—from boiling eggs, to folding shirts, to doing yoga, and now, serving drinks to people and having full-blown conversations.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro models beat standard models in sales, AI features may shift the tide

Tesla Optimus Serving Drinks: How Was It Made Possible?

Tesla Optimus is an autonomous robot based on an AI-first approach. It uses an approach that allows it to self-calibrate its arms and legs and uses inference hardware to make fully bipedal robots—able to do things on their own.

Musk even called it the “biggest product ever of any kind.”

“It's just a robot with arms and legs instead of a robot with wheels. And we've made a lot of progress with Optimus. And as you can see, we started with someone, um, in a robot suit, and then we progressed dramatically year after year.”

“You're really going to have something spectacular. Something that anyone can own. So you can have your own personal R2D2 or C3PO,” Musk said.

Also Read: Ratan Tata was once hired by IBM, used their device to create a CV for job at…

Can You Buy Tesla Optimus, and What Would It Cost?

Musk was quick to point out that in the future, you would be able to buy a Tesla Optimus for personal use. But what would it cost? “Probably $20,000 to $30,000 in the long term,” Musk said. “It'll do anything you want. So, it can be a teacher, it can walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, serve drinks—whatever you can think of, they will do. And yeah, it's going to be awesome.”

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 big upgrades to expect in Apple mid-ranger

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 13:03 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it iphone se 4 may debut along with this apple product: here’s what we know ios 18.1 release date: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for microsoft users: check details windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them iphone users can now connect wired xbox controllers for better gaming experience across devices- details google play store to open android for rival app stores- know about 5 new changes iphone maker foxconn says building world's largest 'superchip' plant how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 new trailer, screenshot releasing soon? Fans eye Take-Two's November earnings call for possible update
GTA 6

Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future?
Indus Battle Royale game

Indus Battle Royale game to be available for Android, iPhone users from October 16: Here’s everything you need to know
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption to finally hit on PC with new enhancements for cowboy fans- Details
PlayStation Pulse earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection: All details

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Smartphones

Realme C53 to POCO M5, here is a list 5 budget-friendly phones with stellar cameras
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets