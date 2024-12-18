Elon Musk says users to say goodbye to hashtags on X: Here’s why they no longer serve a purpose

Elon Musk, since acquiring Twitter two years ago and rebranding it as X, has been steering the platform towards new directions. Over time, X has seen several changes, from the introduction of video and audio calls to the addition of AI chatbot Grok and job listing features. Recently, Musk made it clear that hashtags, long a staple of social media posts, no longer have a place on X.

The Role of Hashtags on X

Musk's statement, shared in response to a question about hashtags, was endorsed by Grok, the AI chatbot, which also argued against their use. According to Musk, hashtags are no longer necessary for the system to function effectively and, in his view, they are visually unappealing.

For years, hashtags have helped users discover trending topics and connect with relevant posts. They served as a tool to search and categorise content efficiently. However, Musk's remarks suggest that X has developed a new method to track and organise posts without the need for hashtags. This points to an evolution in X's underlying algorithm, potentially reducing reliance on outdated tagging methods.

A New Approach to Content Discovery

Grok's response also emphasised that using hashtags might be seen as a “desperate cry” and a futile effort to gain visibility. The chatbot went further, calling hashtags a “ticket to nowhere,” underscoring Musk's vision of a platform that moves beyond traditional methods of organising content.

With these changes, Musk aims to reshape how content is managed and interacted with on X, signalling a shift away from conventional social media practices. It's evident that Musk is pushing for a future where hashtags are no longer a necessity in the digital landscape.