Elon Musk's X completes transition, now officially redirects from Twitter.com to X.com

Twitter, now officially rebranded as X, underwent a significant shift today, changing its web address from Twitter.com to X.com. This move finalises a transformation process that began almost a year ago. Back in July 2023, Elon Musk, the owner of the social network, decided to rename it as X, a symbolic letter with strong ties to the tech mogul's history since 1999. Musk acquired Twitter in a monumental $44-billion deal in October 2022.

Transition Completes: Twitter Becomes X.com

The transition to X.com marks a pivotal moment for the former Twitter platform. Users attempting to access Twitter.com will now find themselves redirected to Musk's preferred domain, or so they should. However, as of now, the redirection experience varies depending on the browser used and the user's login status.

Also read: Govo Go Surround 975 & 940 soundbars launched with Dolby Atmos - Check price, features and availability

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

A notice displayed at the bottom of the X login page reassures users that while the URL is changing, their privacy and data protection settings will remain unchanged, The Verge reported.

A Long-Awaited Change: X.com Takes Over

This change in domain has been one of the more cumbersome aspects of Elon Musk's rebranding initiative. Despite many elements of X adopting the new branding early on, such as its official account, mobile apps, and subscriptions, the platform's URLs remained rooted in Twitter.com until now.

Also read: Motorola X50 Ultra with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 launched in China: Check price, specs, and more

The transition process began as early as August of the previous year, when some users discovered x.com links within X's iOS app. However, this gradual shift has presented opportunities for phishing attacks, as highlighted by security expert Brian Krebs.

Elon Musk's connection to the x.com URL dates back to 1999 when he launched a business under that name, later merging it with what would become PayPal. Now, Musk envisions the modern incarnation of X as an "everything app" akin to WeChat.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launching soon in India! Check expected specs, features, more

One of X's features, Threads, has experienced notable growth over the past year. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reported in April that Threads boasts over 150 million monthly active users, a significant increase from previous figures. Additionally, Threads has begun testing a new web interface reminiscent of TweetDeck, a social media dashboard that Musk rebranded as X Pro last year, bringing it behind a paywall.