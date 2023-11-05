Elon Musk's xAI announces Grok! Here is what it is all about

Icon
By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 05 2023, 13:12 IST
According to xAI, Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak. (AFP)

Billionaire Elon Musk's xAI has announced its AI model Grok. xAI has shared this announcement on the X platform saying, “Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask! Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don't use it if you hate humor!"

It also highlighted the best part by adding, "A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world via the 𝕏 platform.”

Also Read: Elon Musk unveils xAI tool called Grok ; ChatGPT clone or more?

The xAI's post further explains that Grok will also answer spicy questions that are often rejected by most other AI systems. However, earlier, Elon Musk had indicated that it would refuse to answer illegal questions and he even provided an example of someone asking it a leading question on cocaine and the bot refused to answer - with a touch of humor thrown in.

The Grok AI model is still an early beta product. As mentioned by xAI, they have been able to roll out this AI model in just 2 months of training. xAI has also said that the Grok is expected to improve rapidly with each passing week - with the help of users too. Notably, xAI is the Artificial Intelligence Venture of Tesla chief Elon Musk.

How much Grok will cost you?

The Grok AI model will be available for only premium subscribers of the X Platform, initially at least. Currently, there are 2 subscription offers available for the micro-blogging platform. The First one is quite costly at $16 per month. It will offer you an ad-free experience. The other subscription will cost you $3 per month.

Just like ChatGPT, Grok also gathers all its information from the web. However, the difference is that Grok is able to provide real-time information in its initial stage, but ChatGPT wasn't able to do this. It will be exciting to explore more differences between these two AI models, once Grok comes out of its beta phase.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 12:39 IST
