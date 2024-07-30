 Engineer falls prey to fake online romance scam, loses ₹28 lakhs: Here’s how the scam works | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Engineer falls prey to fake online romance scam, loses 28 lakhs: Here’s how the scam works

Engineer falls prey to fake online romance scam, loses 28 lakhs: Here’s how the scam works

A mechanical engineer from Visakhapatnam got scammed of 28 lakh in an online scam on a dating app.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Jul 30 2024, 11:42 IST
Engineer falls prey to fake online romance scam, loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28 lakhs: Here’s how the scam works
Vizag engineer loses 28 lakhs in online dating scam. (Representative image)

A new case of online scam has been reported in Vizag in which a mechanical engineer got duped of money worth Rs. 28 lakh by a fake love interest on a dating app. As per Deccan Chronicle, the online fraud caught attention when the unmarried mechanical engineer lodged a complaint about the losing 28 lakh from bank account at the Vizag city police station. 

Following investigation, the  police caught  Kommagoni Lokesh, aged 25, a resident of Narketpalli in Nalgonda district of Telangana who confessed to being one of the scammers among the gang of three members. Reportedly, the three member gang has been behind honey trapping the gullible individuals by making fake profiles on dating apps. Although the case remains under investigation, the police have shared how online scammers are looting people by using the new romance trap.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹111,490₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also Read: Bengaluru techie loses Rs. 61.5 lakh in online scam on Telegram; here is what happened

How the online dating scam works

In this specific case, the online scammers create fake accounts on different dating apps and websites. These fake profiles have appealing pictures of women to attract possible victims. After building contact, scammers capture the victim's interest through regular intimate conversations. They develop emotional connection and gain trust of the victims. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

When it seems the victim has enough trust on the scammers, they share false stories to loot large amounts of money from the trapped victims. In the present case, the scammers tricked the victim into sending an accrued amount of 28 lakhs. Once the scammers received the money, they blackmailed the victim using personal details and inappropriate images he sent online during the intimate conversations.

Also Read: Bitcoin fraud: In online scam, woman loses whopping Rs. 26.88 lakh; know how to stay safe

Safety measures for protection

Online romance scams have grown exponentially because of increased usage of social media platforms and dating apps. Such scams are known for financially draining the victims as well as challenging them emotionally. In order to protect themselves from these frauds, it is important that users of dating apps check and verify the profiles of individuals. This can be done by checking profiles through reverse image search. 

The users should also be careful of individuals who quickly profess feelings and try to become connected within a short span of time. It is also advised that users should not share personal details like photos and financial details online with individuals easily. 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 11:42 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 production likely to begin in coming months, expected to launch in march: here’s everything we know iphone users to soon get ios 17.6 update: check what's new and how to update bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it samsung begins to revamp apps ahead of one ui 7 launch: check what’s new this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call how to hide your instagram online status from others beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works google bug results in loss of passwords for 15 million microsoft windows users iphone maker’s most expensive product may be dead before launch, but its tech can be a goldmine whatsapp to bring double tap feature for reacting to messages- know how it will work
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Best headphones with ANC

Top 5 wireless headphones: From Sony, Bose to Sennheiser, check top deals on Amazon
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets