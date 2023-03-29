EU regulators clear Google's maths app deal

EU antitrust regulators gave unconditional approval for Alphabet unit Google's acquisition of Croatian maths app Photomath, the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The EU Commission said the deal would not reduce competition in the markets for "online homework and study help tools that include maths as a subject offering and general search services," it said in a statement.

Reuters exclusively reported last week that Google was poised to win unconditional clearance for the deal.

Google entered an agreement to acquire Photomath in May last year. Investors in the Croatian company include Menlo Ventures, LearnCapital, Goodwater Capital, GSV Ventures and Cherubic.