Evernote free user? Your gravy train ride set to be cut short; know what is happening to freebies

Evernote has begun testing a new plan for free users that only lets them use 50 notes and a single notebook. Reports suggest that this could be a way for the company to push its paid subscriber numbers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 29 2023, 17:16 IST
Evernote
A new test being conducted by Evernote is offering only a single notebook and a total of 50 notes to free users. (Evernote)
A new test being conducted by Evernote is offering only a single notebook and a total of 50 notes to free users. (Evernote)

Evernote is one of the well-known note-taking apps that many professionals and students rely upon on a daily basis. The app, which is available on both desktop and mobile (iOS and Android), has gained popularity due to its support of different formats, wide range of features, and its integration with Slack, Teams, and other platforms. The platform has both free and paid users, and at present, both get a decent set of features. Of course, Evernote free users had nothing to complain about. The current state of things may change soon, however, as the company has begun testing a new plan that limits users to just 50 notes and 1 notebook. Yes, the freebies are likely reaching the end of the line.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Evernote has started testing this new free user plan with a very small number of users to check the viability of the plan. TechCrunch found out about the test through a user who was selected for it. As per the report, the user “logged in to a pop-up message that informed them that unless they upgraded to a paid plan, they would now be limited to only 1 notebook and 50 notes”.

Evernote tests new free user plan

The company confirmed to TechCrunch that the test is being conducted with less than 1 percent of its total free users and that the change is not final yet, which is why the website still reflects the older description. If it is finalized, Evernote will communicate the changes across the relevant customer touchpoints.

Evernote also said that even if this change is implemented, it will not prevent free users from managing, editing, viewing, exporting, or deleting their existing notes.

At present, free users get 60MB of monthly uploads with a 25MB maximum note size but no limitation on number of notes or notebooks. Other features such as 3 home screen widgets, searchability, and more are also offered. Apart from the free plan, the company also has a paid personal and professional plan that can be paid monthly or yearly. The personal plan costs Rs. 449 for 10GB of monthly uploads and 200MB maximum note size, and the professional costs Rs. 519 for 20GB of monthly uploads. The professional plan also has collaboration and integration features.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 17:16 IST
