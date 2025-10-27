Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Ex-Meta and TikTok employee secured job at PayPal after building an AI career assistant in two hours

Amar Saurabh created a custom AI career assistant named PM job search advisor to help land a project manager job at PayPal.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 27 2025, 15:09 IST
Here’s how you build a custom GPT for job search and to stand out from the pool of talent. (Pexels)

With growing demand for AI talent in the job market, it has become quite challenging for techies to land a job with big names. While people are struggling to get a call back from recruiters, Amar Saurabh secured a Project Manager role at PayPal. It took Saurabh only 2 hours of effort to stand out in the job market, and he did it by building his own custom GPT, as highlighted in an essay by Business Insider. In the essay, Saurabh highlighted that he relied on ChatGPT, but it was not much of a help. After 2 months of job hunt, he decided to build a custom GPT to help him stand out from the pool of talent.

In the essay, Saurabh, who has previously worked with big companies like Meta and TikTok, despite his years of experience and skills, struggled to get interviews. In a period of 2 or 3 months, we were able to take part in only two or three interviews. After frustration, he thought of building a custom GPT that could help in filing job applications, tailoring resumes, and preparing for interviews.

Saurabh took advantage of ChatGPT's subscription tier to have an advantage in uploading more documents. With custom GPT, he built a personalised AI career assistant named “PM job search advisor”, which took him just 2 hours. He provided the assistant with all professional background, Saurabh said, “I shared my resume, a link to my LinkedIn profile, and additional details about the projects I've worked on. Then I provided context that I was looking for a senior-level product management position.”

The custom GPT built by Saurabh helped draft messages to recruiters, LinkedIn connection requests, emails, etc. The assistant also helped him in finding the right people to reach out to, along with email addresses or contact details. He also used the tool to tailor each application by providing job descriptions. It also helped him prepare for interviews with prompts like “What should I highlight from my experience?” or “What questions should I expect from the recruiter?”

Lastly, Saurabh also took advantage of his custom-built GPT to interact with recruiters at PayPal and help prepare for interview rounds. Lastly, it also helped to negotiate salary in the company as well. Now he's planning to give the GPT agentic capabilities to perform tasks like applying for jobs.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 15:09 IST
