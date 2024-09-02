 Explore, navigate, capture, and connect: 5 Google AI features to enhance your travel experience | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Explore, navigate, capture, and connect: 5 Google AI features to enhance your travel experience

Explore, navigate, capture, and connect: 5 Google AI features to enhance your travel experience

Are you planning a holiday and wondering how to make it easier? Discover how Google's AI features can enhance your travel experience.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 02 2024, 16:49 IST
Icon
5 Google Maps features that are not available in India
Google's AI tools
1/6 Google Maps is the most popular navigation app that is used in over 220 countries. It gives real-time traffic, navigation and transit details based on the country of the user. There are many features of Google Maps that are available in other countries and not in India. Here’s a look at some of them:
Google's AI tools
2/6 Google launched the search with live view feature in September last year. This feature facilitates the search functionality with augmented reality. The users can use their smartphone cameras to take a visual tour of the route through floating arrows by using the Live View AR feature of Google Maps. The Live View AR feature displays the relative location of landmarks more accurately. For instance, for visiting the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, users can open the Live View AR feature on their smartphone and reach the location by following the visual guide. According to Google, currently the feature is accessible in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Paris and Tokyo. It is coming soon to Barcelona, Dublin and Madrid. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/6 The Indoor Live View feature is the extension of the outdoor live view. Similar to outdoor live view that helps in locating outdoor landmarks, the indoor live view helps users in navigation inside malls, train stations and airports. As per Google, the indoor view feature is available in more than 1,000 new airports, malls and train stations across  Barcelona, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, Prague, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, and Taipei.
image caption
4/6 Immersive view feature was launched by Google last year for enabling users to look at the multi-dimensional views of an area along with the details such around traffic, weather and busyness. Google maps uses predictive modeling technology to find the historical information about a place and predict how the area will be like the next day, in the coming week and month. For instance, a user can go to the immersive view option to look at the details about the traffic status, peak hours, entry timings and the views of Red Fort and plan their visit accordingly. The time slider within the feature will allow them to view how the monument appears during different times of a day. Users can also check out the nearby restaurants and hotels before visiting the place. The immersive view feature is available in Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo on Android and iOS.
image caption
5/6 By using Google Maps eco-friendly route feature, the users can travel to their desired destinations by taking an eco-friendly route. Google Maps enabled eco-friendly routing system uses the AI and information from local authorities for determining the fastest and most fuel efficient travel route for users. The feature also allows users to compare between two routes based on fuel-efficiency and travelling time and select accordingly. Google Maps eco-friendly route feature is available in US, Canada and 40 other countries in Europe. 
image caption
6/6 Google introduced the lite navigation feature for cyclists under its eco-friendly navigation initiative. Lite navigation enables cyclists to travel without the need of filling details of navigation and cycle with ease without touching their phones. Lite navigation helps cyclists in keeping track of details like trip progress, elevation of route and real-time ETA updates without the need of entering turn by turn navigation details. 
Google's AI tools
icon View all Images
Know how Google's AI tools can improve your travel experience and make your journey smoother? (Pexels)

When travelling, many look for ways to enhance their exploration and discovery experiences. Google's AI features offer tools that can assist travellers throughout their journeys, from finding destinations to capturing memorable moments. Here are five AI-powered tools that can elevate your travel experiences. 

Immersive View on Google Maps

Google Maps' Immersive View creates a realistic preview of routes or destinations using AI technology. This feature allows travellers to visualise their journey, explore scenic routes, or check venues, with insights into weather and traffic conditions. Available in select cities, Immersive View for routes provides turn-by-turn directions and a time slider to predict changes. The feature also offers detailed views of specific locations in over 70 cities.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999₹116,000
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: GoPro Hero and Hero 13 Black launch date confirmed: Check expected specs, feature and more

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Google Translate and Lens

The Google Translate app helps travellers communicate in different languages. Users can type text, engage in conversation mode for real-time dialogue interpretation, or use camera mode through Google Lens to translate text on menus or street signs. Lens can also identify landmarks, plants, or local dishes by taking a photo. Travellers can ask questions about what they see to receive more information, such as details about a building's designer.

Also read: AI chatbots 'hallucinate' and must learn to seek help: Microsoft's Vik Singh

AI Features in Google Photos

Google Photos uses AI tools to enhance holiday photos. Features include Magic Eraser to remove unwanted objects, Magic Editor to reposition elements, and Magic Audio Eraser (for Pixel 8 and newer) to refine audio in videos. Best Take (for Pixel 8 and newer) combines facial expressions for group photos, while Add Me (for Pixel 9) allows users to add themselves to group pictures even if they were not initially present.

Also read: WhatsApp to roll out new chat filter feature for Android users: Check details

Gemini in Workspace

For those who need to stay connected, AI features in Google Workspace apps such as Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Drive can help manage tasks. These features can summarise content, analyse data, and generate content directly from emails or files.

By leveraging these AI tools, travellers can navigate, communicate, capture memories, and stay productive, making their trips smoother and more enjoyable.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Sep, 16:48 IST
Tags:
Trending: “never work for an indian manager”: microsoft employee based in europe ‘warns’ in reddit post apple to introduce 6 new ai features with iphone 16 and iphone 16 pro models at it's glowtime event bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it google ai may soon be able to handle your whatsapp calls, notifications- all details left it job; forced to be a waiter: techie shares his big mistake about ‘rage quitting’ on reddit instagram users may soon lose their favourite filter as meta gears up for major shift windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them uncertainty looms over telegram in india: here’s five messaging app alternatives to consider big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free wikipedia makes an ‘awkward’ request for donations in india
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips
GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free
GTA 6

GTA 6: What secrets lie within Vice City and the mysterious Leonida state?
India to host first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November: Registration now open

India to host first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November: Registration now open

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
smartwatch under 30000

Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches to buy under 30,000
best budget smartwatch

10 Best Budget Smartwatches in India 2024: Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and others
gaming monitor

Best gaming monitors from LG, Samsung and others for ultimate gaming experience
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets