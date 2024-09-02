Explore, navigate, capture, and connect: 5 Google AI features to enhance your travel experience

When travelling, many look for ways to enhance their exploration and discovery experiences. Google's AI features offer tools that can assist travellers throughout their journeys, from finding destinations to capturing memorable moments. Here are five AI-powered tools that can elevate your travel experiences.

Immersive View on Google Maps

Google Maps' Immersive View creates a realistic preview of routes or destinations using AI technology. This feature allows travellers to visualise their journey, explore scenic routes, or check venues, with insights into weather and traffic conditions. Available in select cities, Immersive View for routes provides turn-by-turn directions and a time slider to predict changes. The feature also offers detailed views of specific locations in over 70 cities.

Also read: GoPro Hero and Hero 13 Black launch date confirmed: Check expected specs, feature and more

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Google Translate and Lens

The Google Translate app helps travellers communicate in different languages. Users can type text, engage in conversation mode for real-time dialogue interpretation, or use camera mode through Google Lens to translate text on menus or street signs. Lens can also identify landmarks, plants, or local dishes by taking a photo. Travellers can ask questions about what they see to receive more information, such as details about a building's designer.

Also read: AI chatbots 'hallucinate' and must learn to seek help: Microsoft's Vik Singh

AI Features in Google Photos

Google Photos uses AI tools to enhance holiday photos. Features include Magic Eraser to remove unwanted objects, Magic Editor to reposition elements, and Magic Audio Eraser (for Pixel 8 and newer) to refine audio in videos. Best Take (for Pixel 8 and newer) combines facial expressions for group photos, while Add Me (for Pixel 9) allows users to add themselves to group pictures even if they were not initially present.

Also read: WhatsApp to roll out new chat filter feature for Android users: Check details

Gemini in Workspace

For those who need to stay connected, AI features in Google Workspace apps such as Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Drive can help manage tasks. These features can summarise content, analyse data, and generate content directly from emails or files.

By leveraging these AI tools, travellers can navigate, communicate, capture memories, and stay productive, making their trips smoother and more enjoyable.