Eyeing BTech admissions in Delhi University? Check the apps to crack JEE

Registrations for admissions in B.Tech programme in DU would start by end of June

By: MEDHA JHA
| Updated on: Jun 17 2023, 14:11 IST
Delhi University offers B.Tech courses (Hindustan Times)
Delhi University offers B.Tech courses (Hindustan Times)

Delhi University recently made an announcement regarding the introduction of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programs starting from the academic year 2023-2024. The university has introduced three BTech courses with a total of 360 seats, allocating 120 seats each for Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering courses. The admission process for these courses will be based on the scores obtained in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

To be eligible for admission to the B.Tech courses in Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, and Electrical Engineering, students must score a minimum of 60% or above in the aggregate of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) subjects. Additionally, the candidate should have passed English as a subject of study and cleared their Class 12 from a recognized board. The admissions will be granted based on the ranks obtained in JEE Mains.

The registration process for these courses will commence by the end of June, providing interested students with an opportunity to apply for the new BTech programs offered by Delhi University.

To get admission in these B.Tech courses students must clear JEE. These four apps can help students crack JEE with flying colors.

Allen Test My Prep: This app is developed by the Allen Career Institute. It provides study material, mock tests, and previous years' question papers for JEE Main and Advanced.

Vedantu: It is an online tutoring app. It offers live classes and recorded lectures for JEE preparation. It provides study materials, mock tests, and doubt-solving sessions with expert teachers.

MyPAT: MyPAT (My Performance Analysis Test) is an adaptive online learning app. It provides personalized test series, study material, and performance analysis. It offers a wide range of questions and mock tests for JEE preparation.

Unacademy:- It is a popular online tutorial app for JEE. It provides various courses. It offers study materials and Test series for regular practices.

First Published Date: 17 Jun, 14:10 IST
