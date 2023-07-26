Home Tech News Eyeing the GATE 2024 exam? These 5 best apps will help you prepare thoroughly

Eyeing the GATE 2024 exam? These 5 best apps will help you prepare thoroughly

GATE 2024 syllabus, date and other details are expected to be released on the official website.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 26 2023, 13:38 IST
The GATE scorecard remains valid for three years, allowing candidates to use it for admission to colleges and programs within that period
The GATE scorecard remains valid for three years, allowing candidates to use it for admission to colleges and programs within that period (Pexels)

GATE 2024 exam details will soon be available on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. The notification, syllabus, and exam date are expected to be released by July 31, 2023.

GATE is an entrance exam to test candidates' understanding of undergraduate engineering and science subjects. It is conducted for admission to technical postgraduate programs and is also used for recruitment by some public sector companies.

GATE Validity

The GATE scorecard remains valid for three years, allowing candidates to use it for admission to colleges and programs within that period. The exam consists of various papers, each worth 100 marks, with 15 marks dedicated to General Aptitude (GA) and 85 marks covering the specific subject's syllabus.

Once the official notification is released, candidates can find detailed steps and links to check the information here. The registration process generally starts in August.

Apps to prepare for GATE

GATE is one of the toughest exams for engineering graduates in India. It needs proper guidance and Strategised preparation. While coaching institutes can help prepare for GATE exam, but you should try these apps too:

Nimbus Learning: It provides video courses on various GATE papers along with customized GATE preparation classes. Online tests and assessments are yet another part of this app.It has a user-friendly interface making it one of the best apps for GATE preparation.

Made Easy GATE: It is a prominent coaching institute for GATE preparation. It provides video lectures, e-books, previous year papers, and subject-wise quizzes to help you prepare effectively.

Testbook: This app provides a wide range of resources for GATE preparation, including free PDFs, mock tests, practice questions, previous year questions with solutions, live quizzes, and multiple live online coaching classes.

Gradeup GATE Exam App: It provides live classes, study notes, practice questions, quizzes, and doubt-solving sessions to help you understand the concepts better.

Unacademy Learning App: It offers a dedicated GATE category within their learning app. You can access video lectures, live classes, study materials, and practice questions from experienced educators.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 13:37 IST
