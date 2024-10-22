 Scam alert! Fake Flipkart Pay Later agents are scamming buyers, report reveals | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Scam alert! Fake Flipkart Pay Later agents are scamming buyers, report reveals

Scam alert! Fake Flipkart Pay Later agents are scamming buyers, report reveals

Scammers are preying on Flipkart users, exploiting the ‘Pay Later’ option to deceive people into revealing their one-time passwords (OTPs): Report

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 22 2024, 18:25 IST
Flipkart Pay Later Scam: Fear is the primary tactic scammers use to get to you.
Flipkart Pay Later Scam: Fear is the primary tactic scammers use to get to you. (Pixabay)

The festive season is in full swing in India, as Diwali 2024 approaches, and shoppers are flocking to stores and online platforms. Amid this e-commerce sites are rolling out deal after deal to lure customers, offering attractive discounts on electronics like smartphones, including the iPhone 15. While these offers are tempting, there's a significant risk you should be mindful of—scams. One particular scam is preying on Flipkart users, exploiting the ‘Pay Later' option to deceive people into revealing their one-time passwords (OTPs) and other sensitive information, as reported by India Today Tech.

For those unfamiliar, Flipkart's Pay Later is a credit option that allows customers to buy products and pay for them later, similar to a credit card. But the report suggests scammers are using this feature to deceive unsuspecting users into revealing their OTPs.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also Read: Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Top 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.30000

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Flipkart Pay Later Scam: How Does It Work? 

Fear is the primary tactic scammers use to get to you, and this scam is no different. The scammer contacts the victim, claiming that someone is trying to access their Flipkart Pay Later account, creating a sense of urgency and anxiety. Taking advantage of this fear, the scammer, posing as a Flipkart agent, instructs the victim to dial or press certain numbers on their phone to prevent fraud.

The scammer then ups the ante to seem more legitimate by requesting the OTP sent to the victim's phone. This is how the scam operates, and under no circumstances should you provide anyone with an OTP. India Today Tech reports that one of the staffers did encounter this scam, but they managed to recognise it in time.

Also Read: Asus ROG Phone 9 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, triple cameras to launch on November 19- All details

Top Ways To Stay Safe

As a standard practice in cases like this, always verify the caller before proceeding with any instructions. Even then, remember that no legitimate organisation, including Flipkart or any bank, will ever ask for your OTP over the phone. If someone asks for an OTP, it's a scam. Another way you can be safe is by staying calm and patient. Scammers often rely on fear to pressure victims into revealing sensitive information, like banking passwords or OTPs. They may even try to convince victims to share their screens remotely. 

Be cautious and only proceed after understanding the situation. And, if you realise you're being scammed, report it to the authorities immediately. Reporting scams can help prevent others from falling victim to the same fraudulent activities in the future.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launched: Check out what's new

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 18:25 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fans camp outside Rockstar Games offices: What lengths will fans go for leaks?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event
Grand Theft Hamlet

Grand Theft Hamlet: Fan made film blends Shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets