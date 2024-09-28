 Fake IRCTC app among 6 major online scams targeting users during festive season- All details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Fake IRCTC app among 6 major online scams targeting users during festive season- All details

Fake IRCTC app among 6 major online scams targeting users during festive season- All details

Cybersecurity experts warn internet users about rising online scams, including a fake IRCTC app and various frauds targeting consumers during the festive season.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 28 2024, 17:00 IST
Icon
BEWARE! Here is how NOT to check your PF balance; man loses Rs. 1.23 lakh in scam
Fake IRCTC app among 6 major online scams targeting users during festive season- All details
1/7 In a shocking turn of events, when a man was looking to check his PF balance online, he was caught by fraudsters and lost Rs. 1.23 lakh! (Reuters)
Fake IRCTC app among 6 major online scams targeting users during festive season- All details
2/7 This is how he lost money in this PF balance scam. He was searching for the EPOFO phone number on the Internet, but came across a fake phone number, according to Free Press Journal. He called it and the person there convinced him to download an app that provided the fraudster with remote access to his gadget. He also shared the code for making a payment. Before, the innocent man knew what happened, he had lost the whopping amount of Rs. 1.23 lakh! (Pixabay)
Fake IRCTC app among 6 major online scams targeting users during festive season- All details
3/7 In short, do not check PF balance by searching online and clicking on random links or talking to anyone. Just remember, EPFO will never ask you to make any payment or download any app or even ask you for any payment code or OTP. So, if you want to know how to check PF balance online, we explain it here. (HT_PRINT)
Fake IRCTC app among 6 major online scams targeting users during festive season- All details
4/7 How to check PF balance Via UMANG App - For checking PF Balance via UMANG App, you will first have to download the app and then log in by entering your UAN and OTP (one-time password) to check the PF account balance. (UMANG Twitter)
Fake IRCTC app among 6 major online scams targeting users during festive season- All details
5/7 How to check PF balance Via Text Message – EPFO members whose UANs are registered with EPFO can check their PF balance by sending a text message (SMS) to 7738299899 by typing 'EPFOHO UAN ENG' using your registered mobile number with the UAN (Universal Account Number). It can be noted that the last three digits of the message represents the language in which you want to receive the message. (Pixabay)
Fake IRCTC app among 6 major online scams targeting users during festive season- All details
6/7 How to check PF balance Via Missed Call – Members also have the option of checking the PF balance via call. Registered users can give a missed call to 011-22901406 from their UAN registered mobile number after which they will receive an SMS with details of the PF account balance. (Unsplash)
Fake IRCTC app among 6 major online scams targeting users during festive season- All details
7/7 How to check PF balance Via EPFO website - Visit the EPFO portal www.epfindia.gov.in and click on the ‘For Employees’ option under the ‘Our Services’ dropdown menu. Click on 'Member Passbook' and enter your UAN and password. Once you do so you will be able to see your passbook. It can be noted that people who have worked in more than one organisation will have different member IDs to choose from. (MINT_PRINT)
Fake IRCTC app among 6 major online scams targeting users during festive season- All details
icon View all Images
Researchers alert internet users about six major online scams, including a fake IRCTC app.

As the festive season is almost here and people are too into online shopping and payments for their festivities. The one more thing on the verge is online fraud and scams. Cybersecurity firm Quick Heal Technologies has released an advisory which highlights significant threats targeting internet users. Cybercriminals continuously evolve their strategies, exploiting various platforms to deceive unsuspecting individuals. Experts from Seqrite Labs have pinpointed critical trends in digital fraud.

Banking Reward Scams

Fraudsters utilise social engineering techniques to persuade users to download harmful APK files. They often create urgency with messages like "Available only today" or "Last day!" to lure users. Scammers promise enticing rewards, such as "Sign up now to enjoy a free gift worth $$$," or create fear with warnings like "Your account has been blocked due to KYC update." These schemes can lead to financial loss, theft of personal data, phishing for bank credentials, and unauthorised transactions. Once they gain access to a victim's device, attackers may exploit it further.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Also read: Downloading free movie? You may become victim of ‘Peaklight': What is it and how it works

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Fake IRCTC Application

A fake app impersonating the official IRCTC platform has been discovered. This spyware can steal credentials from Facebook and Google, extract codes from Google Authenticator, track GPS locations, and even capture video using the device's camera. The application collects data on installed apps and transmits it to a command and control (C2) server.

Festival-Related Scams

With holidays like Diwali, Dussehra, and Christmas approaching, Quick Heal warns of increased cybercriminal activity targeting shoppers. Scammers create counterfeit domains that mimic legitimate shopping sites, such as "shoop.xyz," resembling "shop.com." They distribute malicious links disguised as festival gifts through WhatsApp, SMS, and email, often employing shortened URLs to obscure their true nature. Victims who click these links encounter forms requesting personal details and access to contacts and messages. Scammers exploit urgency by encouraging users to share the offer with others.

Also read: Google Gemini-powered Smart Replies coming to Gmail- All details

Gift Card Fraud

Scammers are also targeting e-commerce customers with fraudulent messages claiming they have won prizes or gift cards. These messages, sent via SMS, email, or social media, often state, "Dear customer, congratulations! You have won…" Users are directed to click links to claim their prizes, leading to malicious websites that harvest personal data.

Income Tax Refund Scam

A new scheme involves contacting individuals regarding fake tax refunds. Scammers use SMS, WhatsApp, or email to urge victims to update their account details to receive a refund. Messages frequently state, "Your income tax refund of Rs. XXXX has been approved. Please verify your account number XXXX," leading to unauthorised access to victims' accounts.

Also read: Flipkart apologises for promotional video calling husbands ‘Aalsi, Kambakkht, and Bewakoof Pati' after outrage

QR Code Phishing

Fraudsters exploit the popularity of QR codes by sending malicious codes through text messages, social media, or email. Scanning these codes redirects users to counterfeit websites designed to steal personal and financial information. In some instances, scanning may lead to malware downloads that compromise the user's device.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Sep, 17:00 IST
Trending: samsung galaxy buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check out sale date, bank offers, discounts, and more bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it openai's cto mira murati resigns, two other key executives to also leave intel launches xeon 6 processor and gaudi 3 ai accelerator to help enterprises scale ai cost-effectively wiz in talk to sell shares at $20 billion valuation after declining google deal oneplus and oppo users can now enjoy spotify music without interrupting gaming sessions- details jio vs airtel vs vi: best monthly plans with maximum daily data meta orion ar glasses break cover: what is it and how it can change the way you work
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft set to merge Xbox and Game Pass apps on iOS devices

Microsoft set to merge Xbox and Game Pass apps on iOS devices
GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals massive gameplay, shorter main story, and endless side content for players- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Know what’s Free Gun Skin Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Know what’s Free Gun Skin Event
Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online update arriving soon with ongoing in game rewards for players
GTA 5 new PC update rolls out following BattlEye anti-cheat integration and players’ concerns

GTA 5 new PC update rolls out following BattlEye anti-cheat integration and players’ concerns

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise Pro 5 and other smartwatches with early discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise Pro 5 and other smartwatches with early discounts

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets