Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Fascinated by dystopian worlds? Here are 5 gripping shows that will keep you up all night

Fascinated by dystopian worlds? Here are 5 gripping shows that will keep you up all night

If you’re drawn to stories about broken worlds and survival against the odds, these five dystopian shows offer gripping drama, big questions, and unforgettable characters.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 23 2025, 18:16 IST
Five binge worthy dystopian shows that explore broken societies, tough choices, and the hope that survives in dark times.
Five binge worthy dystopian shows that explore broken societies, tough choices, and the hope that survives in dark times. (Unsplash)

Dystopian stories have a way of settling in quietly. They do not need to shout or shock. Instead, they let you sit with the discomfort of what happens when the world changes in ways that feel just a little too real. If you are drawn to stories that do not rush and leave you with questions, these five shows are worth your time.

Silo

Silo takes you underground, into a world where people have lived for generations without ever seeing the sky. The rules are strict and no one really remembers why they exist. The show moves at its own pace, letting doubts and secrets build slowly. Rebecca Ferguson leads a cast that keeps things understated, and the tension often comes from what is left unsaid.

Watch if you enjoy: slow reveals, closed societies, and stories that trust you to notice the details.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale does not go for easy shocks. It places you in a society where women are forced into roles they never chose, and where rules are enforced with a steady, quiet cruelty. The show follows June, whose story unfolds in careful, measured steps. It is not always easy to watch, but it rarely feels overdone.

Watch if you enjoy: restrained drama, social commentary, and stories that let silence do the talking.

Black Mirror

Black Mirror takes the anthology route. Each episode stands alone, often set in a future that feels very close. The focus is usually on technology, but the real subject is how people react when things change too quickly. Some stories are unsettling, others quietly sad. A few will probably stay with you long after they end.

Watch if you enjoy: short stories, near-future speculation, and a pace that does not hurry.

The Last of Us

The Last of Us is not really about the end of the world, at least not in the usual sense. It follows Joel and Ellie as they move through a world that has come apart. The danger is always there, but the show spends just as much time on quiet moments - trust, regret, and the small choices that add up over time.

Watch if you enjoy: character-driven stories, slow-building tension, and journeys that feel lived in.

Dark Matter

Dark Matter is about choices and the roads not taken. One day, you wake up and your life has taken a turn you do not remember making. The show moves between realities, but it is less about spectacle and more about what it feels like to lose your bearings.

Watch if you enjoy: low-key sci-fi, questions about identity, and stories that do not explain everything.

If you find yourself drawn to stories where the world is a little off-kilter and the answers are not easy, these shows are a good place to start. These shows do not rush, but they do leave you thinking.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 18:16 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets